Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 10:04 am
Sunil Shetty takes a plunge into OTT world with “Invisible Woman”

Like many others, Bollywood star Sunil Shetty is all set to dive into the OTT world with the action series “Invisible Woman”.

Shetty dropped his first look from the upcoming action thriller and the fans couldn’t stop swooning over his fitness and in-shape body.

Read more: Madhuri Dixit’s digital debut “The Fame Game” trailer is out!

“Zulfe Bandha mat Karo tum, Hawayee naraaz rehti hai.. Captured #BehindtheScenes on the sets of #invisiblewoman”, he wrote in the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

The Dharkan star fans took no time to shower the post with their love and wishes for the actor’s upcoming project.

As the word goes, Esha Deol will also be seen in the movie besides Shetty.

Helmed by acclaimed Tamil director Rajesh M Selva, Invisible Woman has already hit the floors and Yoodlee Films has shared some BTS shots of the star on their official Instagram handle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yoodlee Films (@yoodleefilms)

Shetty has been relishing fame for the past many years and has spilled his magic mostly in comedy and action movies.

Read more: Yami Gautam plays a hostage taker in “A Thursday”, reveals trailer

Fans are eagerly waiting for the action hero to smash hit their screens with his performance in Invisible Woman.

