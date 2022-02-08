Sydney Sweeney talks about her obsession with cars

Sydney Sweeney can’t seem to get away from her favourite pastime.

Sure, she’s glam on Euphoria as boy wild Cassie, but she’s also getting down and dirty off-camera, sprucing up her used 1969 Ford Bronco in front of a TikTok audience of nearly one million.

In a recent interview with a Hollywood magazine, Sydney revealed, “I really wanted a Bronco.” “However, I wanted to construct one so that when people said ‘nice automobile,’ I could say ‘yes, thanks,’ and know I built it.”

She’s done everything from wire brushing rust off to replacing a back axel since buying the automobile in February 2021, much to the amusement of those watching from behind their phones.

Her repaired Bronco isn’t the actress’s first vintage vehicle, so her latest effort is a full circle for her.

Sydney drove her grandparents’ ancient Volvo to school after moving from Spokane to Los Angeles as an adolescent. She felt “embarrassed” of the automobile, which she claimed was originally inhabited by squirrels and covered in oil stains, at a high school full of Range Rovers and BMWs.

