Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 05:49 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Sydney Sweeney talks about her obsession with cars

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 05:49 pm

Sydney Sweeney can’t seem to get away from her favourite pastime.

Sure, she’s glam on Euphoria as boy wild Cassie, but she’s also getting down and dirty off-camera, sprucing up her used 1969 Ford Bronco in front of a TikTok audience of nearly one million.

In a recent interview with a Hollywood magazine, Sydney revealed, “I really wanted a Bronco.” “However, I wanted to construct one so that when people said ‘nice automobile,’ I could say ‘yes, thanks,’ and know I built it.”

Read more: Alexandra Daddario looks stunning as she walks down the red carpet with pals

She’s done everything from wire brushing rust off to replacing a back axel since buying the automobile in February 2021, much to the amusement of those watching from behind their phones.

Her repaired Bronco isn’t the actress’s first vintage vehicle, so her latest effort is a full circle for her.

Read more: Jamie Dornan reveals his daughters’ ‘obsession’ for Barb and Star’s music

Sydney drove her grandparents’ ancient Volvo to school after moving from Spokane to Los Angeles as an adolescent. She felt “embarrassed” of the automobile, which she claimed was originally inhabited by squirrels and covered in oil stains, at a high school full of Range Rovers and BMWs.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

41 mins ago
Celebrities chimed in to praise Tiktok star Jessica Higgs

TikTok is more than just a site to watch dance videos. It...
1 hour ago
Where to watch Oscar nominations for 2022?

Movie fans, rejoice: the Oscar nominations for 2022 will be announced soon....
23 hours ago
James McAvoy put rest to the rumors of his marriage by agreeing to it

James McAvoy, who has been in films such as 'X-Men,' 'Filth,' and...
23 hours ago
Rumor has it; Jennifer Lopez loves Rom-com

Jennifer Lopez claims to have a soft spot for romantic comedies, which...
24 hours ago
Rihanna planning to marry long time Buea A$AP Rocky

Singer Rihanna is said to be planning to marry her rapper boyfriend...
24 hours ago
Sarah Khan sparkles in a gold outfit, see photos

Sarah Khan, the Pakistani actress who was last seen in Laapata, is...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
Rita Ora is to join the Beauty and the Beast Series

We just reviewed the cast roster, and there's someone we didn't see...
4 mins ago
Lamar Odom talks about son’s death on Celebrity Big Brother Show

Lamar Odom talked about his late son Jayden’s death with his Celebrity Big...
Sushmita Sen
7 mins ago
Watch Sushmita Sen responds to her baby niece enjoying Chunari Chunari

Sushmita Sen has reacted to a post by her sister-in-law and fellow...
Ayesha Omar is setting fitness goals in this intense workout video
8 mins ago
Ayesha Omar is setting fitness goals in this intense workout video

Ayesha Omar is setting tough fitness standards for her fans, as her recent...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600