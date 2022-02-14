Security Forces kill a terrorist commander, arrest two terrorists and recovers a large cache of arms and ammunition in Balochistan. Image: File

Security Forces have killed a terrorist commander, apprehended two terrorists and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition during different operations in Balochistan.

According to ISPR, during an operation in Pasni based on information of presence of Terrorists in a Hideout the terrorist Commander namely Hidayat aka Balaach, involved in firing and IED attacks on security forces in Gwadar and Pasni areas, was killed.

In another intelligence based operation conducted in District Khuzdar, security forces apprehended two Terrorists Niaz and Muhammad Jan along with two SMGs and large quantity of ammunition.

The ISPR said operations to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.