Terrorist killed in North Waziristan fire exchange

The security forces kill terrorist in Shewa, North Waziristan District on Wednesday.. Image : File

The security forces have killed a terrorist in Shewa, North Waziristan District on Wednesday.

The terrorist, who was identified as Irfan alias Abu Darda, was killed in a fire exchange with terrorists in Shewa, N Waziristan.

On the night of February 8 and 9, 2022, fire exchange took place between Security Forces and terrorists in general area Shewa, North Waziristan District, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The terrorist Irfan aka Abu Darda got killed during intense exchange of fire. The security forces also recovered weapon and ammunition from the killed terrorist.

The killed terrorist was involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killings and kidnapping for ransom. The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.