Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 08:15 pm
Terrorists have links with India and Afghanistan, says Balochistan Minister Zia Lango

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Lango. Image: File

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Lango has said that security forces have saved Balochistan from big catastrophe as the brave soldiers of Pakistan successfully repulsed the attacks of terrorists.

The minister maintained that the terrorists have links with India and Afghanistan.

He further said that seven Pakistani troops were martyred and at least 13 militants were killed in clashes in in Noshki and Panjgur.

Briefing the media in Quetta about the attack on security forces in Noshki, Panjgur, Lango said that terrorism has been going on in Balochistan for the past one and a half decade and thousands of human lives were lost in various incidents of terrorism across the province.

He said that brave security forces have made sacrifices for the sake of peace and those who are disturbing the peace of Balochistan have the backing of foreign countries.

The home minister went on to say that the security forces have saved Panjgur and Noshki from catastrophe.

He further said the market in the area was closed and would remain closed until the terrorists are killed, adding that 4 to 5 terrorists went to the bazaar during the fighting and are alive.

Lango said there were also threats from ISIS, adding that the security forces bravely confronted the terrorists and repulsed them.

He further said that he could not share any further details as the operation is still going on.

