04th Feb, 2022. 11:49 am
‘Terrorists with help of RAW trying to sabotage peace in Pakistan’

04th Feb, 2022. 11:49 am
Sheikh Rasheed Zahir Jaffer Noor Mukadam Case

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid. Photo: File

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid said that some militant groups, with the help of the Indian spy agency RAW, are trying to sabotage peace in Pakistan.

Terrorists had attempted to attack security forces’ camps in Balochistan’s Panjgur and Naushki in two separate attacks late on Wednesday evening, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

At least 13 Terrorists were killed and seven security personnel, including an officer, had martyred during the armed attacks on two security forces camps in Noshki and Panjgur districts and security forces operations.

An ISPR statement on Thursday said that after successfully repulsing terrorist attacks at Panjgur and Noshki, security forces carried out a clearance operation to hunt down terrorists hiding in the area.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also paid tribute to the security forces for repulsing terrorist attacks in Balochistan and said, “The nation stands united behind our security forces who continue to give great sacrifices to protect us.”

Talking to a private television channel, Rashid said Pakistan achieved many successes in the fight against terrorism due to matchless sacrifices rendered by the security forces.

Replying to a question, he said the Pak-Afghan Border Management is vital to stop infiltration of terrorists from across the border.

To another question about talks with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that rebellions will be dealt with iron hands.

