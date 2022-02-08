Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 03:12 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Thank you Karachi, says Erin Holland on her last day in Karachi

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 03:12 pm
erin holland

Image Courtesy: Twitter/PSL

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland once again took the internet by storm on the last day in Karachi as the Pakistan Super League (PSL )will now resume from February 10 in Lahore.

Erin has been sharing pictures and short videos over social media during the Karachi leg of the PSL and everyone is seem to enjoying it.

This time, PSL shared a picture of the star-presenter who can be seen wearing a desi outfit and holding a banner in her hands at the National Stadium, Karachi after the nail-biting match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators.

“Thank you Karachi,” the banner reads.

PCB has previously expressed gratitude to the fans, armed forces, police, and local and temporary governments for their extraordinary support of the 15 PSL 2022 matches hosted at the National Stadium from January 27 to February 7.

The second leg of the tournament will begin on February 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore with the Final match staged on February 27 at the same venue.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

9 hours ago
Garena free fire redeem codes 10th Feb 2022: New list of active codes

Garena free fire redeem codes for February 10th, 2022: How to Redeem...
12 hours ago
James Vince express disappointment over cancellation of England's tour to Pakistan

KARACHI: England batsman James Vince said it was "disappointing" that the proposed...
12 hours ago
PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans | PZ VS MS – Match Preview | Predictions

PZ VS MS: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 16th...
13 hours ago
Shahid Afridi going to start his own restaurant 'Lala Darbar' | watch

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi, often known as Boom Boom,...
15 hours ago
PSL 7: Talent hunt for Pakistan’s next cricket commentator

PSL 7: During the ongoing PSL 7, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
15 hours ago
PSL 7: Punjab government change school and college timings for PSL 2022

PSL 7: In preparation for the second leg of the HBL Pakistan...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pcb
10 mins ago
PCB Level-2 Coach Education Course begins at Inzamam-ul-Haq HPC

A six-day Level-2 Coach Education Course organized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
pakistan
10 mins ago
Pakistan confirms 3,914 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 3,914 new COVID-19 cases and 47...
Nail
14 mins ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
astrazeneca vaccine
21 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600