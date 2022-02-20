The exam crisis

Imran Baloch, 30, is a 4th year MBBS student at one of the three medical education institutions set up due to the efforts of former chief minister Dr Malik Baloch at Loralai, Makran and Jhalawan areas of the backward province.

Ever since his childhood, Imran had dreamt to become a doctor. A government hospital building was constructed in Chagai district with the help of a Saudi royal. But that hospital was not fully operational due to lack of medical staff and specialists and he had to travel to come to Loralai to pursue his dream.

Imran was just one year away from completing his degree when the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) – the federal regulator of medical education – on November 25, 2021 issued a notification announcing holding a special examination for the students of three newly registered medical colleges.

Imran was among the students of Loralai, Makran and Jhalawan medical colleges who took to the streets in protest against the PMC decision and set up a protest camp in front of the Quetta Press Club on December 13, 2021 – when the winter was at its peak.

The students braved severe cold, snowfall and rain but continued the protest. Seeing their determination, various social organizations and opposition parties also started supporting them.

They also moved the Balochistan High Court (BHC) against the notification and the court stayed the PMC order. However, the PMC on January 13 issued another notification that stated that it would not register students of the three colleges until the sit the test.

The students also started approaching the authorities and met with Balochistan governor, chief minister, chief secretary, health minister and secretary health but the authorities failed to resolve the issue.

Taking the protest to the next level, a group of five students went on a hunger strike on February 12 in a camp erected outside the office of the Quetta commissioner. Later, on Monday, condition of three of the students deteriorated and they had to be shifted to the Civil Hospital.

The commissioner later had a round of talks with the hunger strike students and managed to convince them to end their protest in the wee hours of Thursday – on February 17.

The commissioner also showed the protestors the copies of the letter sent by Balochistan chief minister to secretary health in connection with the students protest. The students have, however, continued their protest at the Quetta Press Club.

Talking to Bol News, Abdul Aziz, a 4th year student at the Makran Medical College, said: “We have the passed the entry tests conducted under the supervision of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) three years ago but the PMC now wants us to sit the medical entrance test once again. This demand is in violation of the PMC rules and is tantamount to discrimination against students from Balochistan.”

Abdul Qayum also a 4th year student at the Jhawalan Medical College and a resident of Killa Saifullah district was also a part of the hunger strike. He asked how the PMC registered the Jhawalan Medical College and the Loralai Medical College if they did not have proper buildings and infrastructure.

“The PMC imposed a penalty on the government of Balochistan because these medical institutions don’t have proper building but now they are canceling the registration of the students of these colleges.

“We passed the entry test and we are studying from the last three years. Now they wants us to sit the entry test once again which is against the PMC’s constitution.”

Faras – a student of the Jalawhan Medical College and a resident of Dera Bugti – said he is now a fourth year MBBS student who sat in the entry exam back in 2017 and the PMC’s demand to hold an special exam now was illegal.

Baloch Doctors Forum official Dr Irshad Baloch said after the 18th Amendment, health and education are provincial subject. Other provinces in Pakistan are appointing and running university affairs at the provincial level but the Balochistan government has failed to do so.

He said the governor – who is a representative of the federation – is running the affairs of provincial universities without consulting the provincial government.

“Due to this failure on part of the “provincial government to take control of the affairs of the universities, the higher education institution in Balochistan are in a crisis with students and faculty often seen protesting for their rights,” he said.

He said the BHC and the Supreme courts have directed the governor multiple times to run the affairs of universities in consultation with the CM and the provincial government. “

“However, the Balochistan government seems less interested in educational and health sectors. We demand that the provincial government focus on the matters of health and education and resolve the problems of both sectors on immediate basis.”

Talking to Bol News, Balohistan Secretary Health Noorul Haq Baloch said the PMC is an independent regularity authority and it is its policy to take a test of students after registration of a medical college.

“I know our students are competent. They will pass the examination but I don’t know why they are not giving the test. We had a meeting with the PMC officials and we requested them not to take the exam but the PMC has yet to decide on our request. We will be having the next meeting after ten days.”

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has also taken notice of the situation and said he would take up the issue with the federal government and the PMC authorities and would not allow anyone to destroy the future of these medical students.

Official sources said that the PMC is going to hold a meeting with Balochistan Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana and secretary health Noorul Haq Baloch to discuss the situation. Minister for Health Syed Ehsan Shah has also written a letter to President Dr Arif Alvi, requesting him to help resolve the issue.

Sit-in at Hockey Chowk

Students staged a sit-in at Hockey Chowk in Quetta on January 6 and February 1 and at the provincial assembly session, Nasrullah Zairay and other members presented a resolution in favor of the students.

Balochistan CM while talking to the students accepted that the government had not fulfilled its duty and assured them that he would take steps to resolve the issue. The students also met the governor and chief secretary and briefed them about their demands.

PMC e-court

On December 28, 2021, PMC President Dr Arshad Taqi, held an open forum in which he explicitly stated that no special examination was required for the students of Balochistan.

He said three tests are conducted by the PMC – namely the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MD CAT); the National Equilibrium Board (NEB) exam and the National Licensing Exam (NLE). “We do not take any other tests and the PMC has nothing to do with special exams,” he had said.

However, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan took a very inappropriate stance on the crisis and in response to a question, he said in his video message that medical students of Balochistan should have been thrown out of the convocation.

Echoes in Senate

Leader of the House in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem on Monday informed the Senate that the PMC would resolve the issue of Balochistan medical students amicably.

He said a stay order was granted by the court, due to which issue had not been resolved yet. He said the PMC had also granted one-time exemption to the students.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in his observation said the parliamentarians of Balochistan and the PMC officials would be invited to sit together to evolve a strategy to resolve the issue.

Senator Shafiq Tareen said the medical students’ issue was also on agenda of the Senate Standing Committee on Health but unfortunately the meeting of the committee was postponed.

Senator Anwar-ul-Haq said 600 medical students were staging sit-in in front of Quetta Press Club and demanded that the PMC should resolve the issue.

Speaking on a point of order, Senator Bahramand Tangi said issues of the medical students of Balochistan and former tribal areas should be resolved on priority.

The colleges

During the tenure of Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, three medical colleges – Makran Medical College, Jhalawan Medical College and Loralai Medical College – were established. In the first batch of the medical colleges, 150 students were admitted in MBBS.

Around 600 students of these colleges had reached their fourth year of MBBS when these the PMC recognized these institutions due to efforts of the provincial government and the support of some senior army officials from the Quetta Institute of Medical Sciences.

However, the PMC while recognizing the colleges made it mandatory for these 600 male and female students to enroll with the PMC after sitting a fresh test.