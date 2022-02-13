The friend in need

FC Balochistan (South)

Maj Imran Khan Mengal

The southern parts of Balochistan have always been prone to flash floods. Torrential rains lead to flash floods almost every year in the districts of Turbat and Gwadar. Shadi Kaur Dam, near the town of Pasni, usually spills during the rainy season, causing havoc in the area as the people are deprived of livelihoods, property and sometimes even their lives. The rains usually hit worst in three Tehsils of District Kech, Gwadar-Dasht and Mand. The flash flooding causes extensive damage to houses, standing crops, orchards, livestock and water supply schemes, affecting thousands of people and settlements while cutting off and damaging road networks.

There are over 300 dams in Balochistan, many of them have been constructed along the irrigation plains as check-dams and delay-action dams. The check-dams recharge underground water and serve as a source of potable water for the surrounding areas. In the coastal regions of southern Balochistan, dams have burst in the previous years due to the heavy rains. Their collapse has led to flooding, leaving thousands homeless, destroying hundreds of acres of agricultural land, and causing massive damage to the infrastructure. In previous cases, the floods washed away sections of the Makran Coastal Highway — a major transport link — as well as destroying numerous roads and bridges. Telephone and power networks were also severely disrupted. Most of the affected areas during the rainy season are usually inaccessible for several days, leading to a need for relief assistance through other means. The affected districts are usually Kech and Gwadar.

On February 10, 2005, Shadi Kaur Dam burst after more than two weeks of heavy rains. Over 130 persons were reportedly killed. Pasni Township was severely affected with over 5,500 people trapped in floodwater and many houses destroyed. Some 40,000 acres of standing crops were completely destroyed due to the dam’s bursting.

In the first week of January 2022, Pakistan Meteorological Department reported the record highest amount of rainfall in the Makran Division at 320mm, which also includes Gwadar. Over 300 houses were badly damaged, rendering hundreds of people homeless as heavy winter rains badly affected the coastal areas, paralyzed life in many areas of Makran Divison and blocked highways, cutting parts of the region off from each other.

The Makran Costal Highway, which links Gwadar with Karachi, was washed away near Ormara due to heavy floods in Basol River after Gwadar received 100 mm of rain in about 20 hours. Heavy losses were reported in different areas of Turbat, Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani and other areas as a large number of mud houses were badly damaged by rainwater.

Relief and Rescue operations were launched by the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) in coordination with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the civil government authorities at a massive scale. In Gwadar, the stranded people were rescued by Pakistan Navy through boats.

FC Balochistan (S) also undertook humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations in the flood-hit coastal areas. FC Balochistan (S) troops established free medical camps, de-flooded water from residential areas, and provided essential relief commodities including drinking water and ration bags to the affected populace in areas of southern Balochistan. FC Balochistan (S) reached out to far-flung areas like Mand, Balnagar, Kapkapar, Abdoi, Tump, and Pidarak and conducted necessary relief operation.

It also assisted the civil administration by rescuing the locals stranded inside flooded homes and shifted them to safer locations. Hundreds of ration bags, fresh drinking water, and houseshold goods, including medicines, were dispatched to the affected areas. More than 1000 patients were provided free treatment at the medical camps established by FC Balochistan (S).

FC Balochistan (S) has always remained at the forefront in extending all possible humanitarian assistance during natural calamities. The relief operation in Balochistan is a practical manifestation of FC Balochistan’s (S) resolve to extend all out support to their fellow countrymen in the hour of need.

FC Balochistan (North)

Major Abdul Wahab Ayub

Pakistan Army, Navy, and Frontier Corps (FC) troops were busy in rescue and relief efforts after the coastal belt of Balochistan was hit by heavy rainfalls. Special relief efforts were undertaken in isolated villages of Kulanch, Sardasht, Sunstar Valleys and Gwadar old town.

Heavy rains severely affected the daily life of people living in the coastal areas. Dozens of mud houses collapsed, floodwaters entered the settlements, while alleys and roads turned into ponds. Several areas, especially Old Town Gwadar, Surbandar and Pishukan, were badly affected due to the flooding.

Pakistan Army continued its relief operations in collaboration with the civil administration. It immediately assisted the civil administration in rescue and relief efforts including dewatering various areas of Gwadar, Surbandar, Jiwani and Pasni. Pakistan Army shifted the stranded people to safer places with the help of helicopters and distributed food as well as provided shelter along the coastal highway, Pasni, Surbandar, Nigore, and Jiwani areas.

Many areas of Northern Balochistan were also cut off from Quetta as vehicular traffic was suspended on highways blocked due to the heavy rain and snowfall that started lashing the region.

FC (N) assisted the civil administration and started emergency rescue operations in the regions of Northern Balochistan. FC Balochistan (N) shifted hundreds of people to safe places after rescuing them from the affected areas.

FC (N) had also set up free medical camps, while damaged tracks in remote areas were repaired and stranded tourists evacuated. Drinking water was also distributed among the tourists and locals.

Rescue operations were carried out in Qila Saifullah, while Quetta-Ziarat and Ziarat-Sanjavi highways were partially restored for transportation.

Roads adjacent to Quaid-i-Azam Residency and Chief Minister House were cleared of snow and opened for traffic while snow was removed from Zero Point and Khandi Sar areas on an emergency basis.

Pakistan Navy

DGPR Navy

Pakistan Navy undertook humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations in the flood-hit coastal areas of Balochistan. Pakistan Navy troops established free medical camps, deflooded water from the residential areas, and provided essential relief commodities including drinking water and ration bags to the affected populace.

The relief operation was aimed at providing support to the flood affectees of Pasni, Gwadar, and adjoining villages in Balochistan. Pakistan Navy troops reached out to the far-flung rural areas like Bandri Village, Musa Mor, Jiwani, Shyabad, and Mullah Band and distributed necessary relief commodities. Pakistan Navy troops assisted the civil administration by rescuing the locals stranded inside flooded homes and shifting them to safer locations. Heavy machinery was deployed for drainage of water.

Hundreds of ration bags, fresh drinking water, and household goods, including medicines, were dispatched to the affected areas. More than 1,000 patients were also provided free treatment at medical camps established by Pakistan Navy.

Pakistan Navy has always remained at the forefront in extending all possible humanitarian assistance during natural calamities. The relief operation in Balochistan is a practical manifestation of Pakistan Navy’s resolve to extend all out support to their fellow countrymen in the hour of need.

Pakistan Air Force

Group Captain Muhammad Bahroni

Keeping up with the tradition of serving the nation during natural calamities, Pakistan Air Force actively participated in the rescue and relief operations, along with Pakistan Army and Navy, in the flood affected areas of Balochistan. Despite inclement weather conditions throughout the country, and especially in the flood-stricken areas, PAF pilots utilized all their skills to come up to the expectations of the nation in this difficult time. PAF deployed its helicopters in the flood-stricken areas as part of the fleet of helicopters of Army Aviation and Pakistan Navy.

During the operation, a number of sorties were flown by the PAF transport aircraft and helicopters in which relief goods including ration, tents, food items, medicines, drinking water, blankets, and essentially required machinery were airlifted. PAF also established a medical camp at Pasni to provide medical facilities to the flood affected people.

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, directed the respective branches of the PAF to employ maximum efforts towards the relief and rescue operations for the flood affected people of Balochistan.