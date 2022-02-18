The Lahore Traffic Police Department will soon launch an online driving licence renewal system

The City Traffic Police (CTP) of Lahore has chosen to provide an online driving licence renewal service for residents who have the province capital’s residence address on their CNICs.

In this respect, Shariq Jamal Khan, DIG Traffic Lahore, stated that representatives from CTP Lahore and PITB will meet on February 21 to finalise the details and launch date of the new system.

Citizens, especially abroad Pakistanis with licences granted by CTP Lahore, will be able to renew their licences from the comfort of their own homes once the system is live. They will also be able to upload any necessary documents, such as medical fitness certifications and pictures, online. They will also be able to pay renewal fees using internet banking apps.

CTP Lahore announced earlier this month the establishment of a state-of-the-art driving licencing centre, Manawan Traffic Police Lines, which will provide citizens with 24-hour services.

Muntazir Mehdi, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Lahore, stated that after the new facility opens, driving licences will be granted 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the convenience of the people.