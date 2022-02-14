Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 07:57 pm
The Queen approves Kate Middleton’s television debut on a children’s show.

The Queen approves Kate Middleton’s television debut on a children’s show

According to Hello magazine, Kate Middleton’s special appearance on CBeebies Bedtime Story on Sunday evening, reading Jill Tomlinson’s children’s book The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, earned the Queen’s royal sanction.

The Duchess of Cambridge appeared to be a natural at bedtime story-telling, owing to her own three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

While Middleton decided to read a book from her youth, the Queen expressed her pleasure on Instagram, where Her Majesty’s official account liked the Cambridge’s official page about the show.

On the post, royal followers expressed their admiration for Diana, with one saying, “Diana was the people’s princess.” You are the princess of the children! I’m so pleased of what you and William are doing!”

“I do think she is a tremendous role model for youngsters everywhere,” said another.

Middleton made her television debut on the BBC show.

