Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 01:54 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

The Queen’s crew has devised an amazing method to ensure that her food is not positioned 

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 01:54 am
Queen's Food

The Queen’s crew has devised an amazing method to ensure that her food is not positioned 

During her 70-year reign, the Queen has dined with celebrities, international leaders, and other royals from all over the world, and she often throws magnificent banquets at Buckingham Palace.

Unsurprisingly, there are several processes in place to keep her safe, including one to ensure that no one tries to poison her by sneaking something into one of her meals.

All food served at Buckingham Palace is subjected to stringent inspections before it is offered to anyone, with special attention paid to the Queen’s meals.

Emily Andrews, royal correspondent for Channel 5, uncovered the hidden trick that palace personnel use to save Her Majesty from being poisoned in Secrets of the Royal Kitchens.

She said: “After everything is plated up, a page chooses at random one of the plates to be served to Her Majesty.

During her 70-year reign, the Queen has dined with celebrities, foreign leaders, and other royals all over the world, and she throws elaborate banquets at Buckingham Palace on a regular basis.

Unsurprisingly, a variety of measures are in place to keep her safe, including one to ensure that no one tries to poison her by sneaking something into one of her meals.

Before it is served to anyone, all of the food served at Buckingham Palace is subjected to stringent inspections, with special attention accorded to the Queen’s meals.

Emily Andrews, royal correspondent for Channel 5, uncovered the hidden trick that palace personnel use to keep Her Majesty safe from poisoning in Secrets of the Royal Kitchens.

This trick keeps her safe

“When the menu book goes up to the Queen she puts a line through all the dishes she doesn’t want.

“If she’s out for dinner she’ll put a line through the page.

“And if she has a guest coming she’ll put two or three, so we know she is entertaining,” Darren said.

He also revealed that she hates pasta, garlic and onion, but she loves to eat chicken or fish with vegetables or salad.

Read More

1 hour ago
FIA alters F1 rain rules and refuses to increase number of sprints

PARIS, Feb 14, 2022 (AFP) - The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said on Monday it...
1 hour ago
PSL 2022 live streaming: How to watch today’s PSL 7 match live | 15th Feb

PSL 2022 live streaming: Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in...
2 hours ago
PSL 2022: Today’s schedule of PSL 7, February 15

PSL 2022: Only one match will be played during the HBL Pakistan...
2 hours ago
PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi | QG vs PZ – Match Preview | Predictions

QG vs PZ: Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the...
2 hours ago
Gen Bajwa calls on PM Imran

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday called...
2 hours ago
PSL 7: Islamabad United won by one run against Karachi Kings | IU vs KK

IU vs KK: Islamabad United won by one run against Karachi Kings in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Philip
6 mins ago
Prince Philip quit smoking on wedding day because Queen Elizabeth Didn’t Liked it

According to Prince Philip's valet, John Dean, the prince quit smoking "suddenly...
Romantic Royal
21 mins ago
The most romantic gestures of the Royals – secret messages, beautiful nicknames, and uncommon PDA

The royals aren't typically known for public shows of affection, but that...
Queen
34 mins ago
Here is why Queen never tell anyone her favorite food – not even her chef

During her 70-year reign, the Queen has travelled the world, conducting official...
Cristiano Ronaldo
41 mins ago
Cristiano Ronaldo wishes Valentine’s Day to girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez

Cristiano Ronaldo, a Manchester United footballer, wished his girlfriend Georgina Rodrguez a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600