The Queen’s crew has devised an amazing method to ensure that her food is not positioned 

During her 70-year reign, the Queen has dined with celebrities, international leaders, and other royals from all over the world, and she often throws magnificent banquets at Buckingham Palace.

Unsurprisingly, there are several processes in place to keep her safe, including one to ensure that no one tries to poison her by sneaking something into one of her meals.

All food served at Buckingham Palace is subjected to stringent inspections before it is offered to anyone, with special attention paid to the Queen’s meals.

Emily Andrews, royal correspondent for Channel 5, uncovered the hidden trick that palace personnel use to save Her Majesty from being poisoned in Secrets of the Royal Kitchens.

She said: “After everything is plated up, a page chooses at random one of the plates to be served to Her Majesty.

“So if anyone did want to poison the monarch they’d have to poison the whole lot.”

“When the menu book goes up to the Queen she puts a line through all the dishes she doesn’t want.

“If she’s out for dinner she’ll put a line through the page.

“And if she has a guest coming she’ll put two or three, so we know she is entertaining,” Darren said.

He also revealed that she hates pasta, garlic and onion, but she loves to eat chicken or fish with vegetables or salad.