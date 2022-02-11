The Realme 9 Pro+ may be seen in live images with a color-changing design.

The Sunrise Blue model of the Realme 9 Pro+ will be available on February 16, and it will include the Light Shift Design, which changes the cover of the rear panel from light blue to red when exposed to sunlight. This version has previously been seen in official videos, but live photographs released by a Realme employee now provide an even better look at the phone before and after it changes colours. Those are shown below.

According to the images, the Sunrise Blue model has a sparkly pattern on the rear cover with a comet-like design similar to what we’ve seen on the Realme 6 and the Dashing Blue and Dashing Silver colour variants of the Realme GT 5G. Also, just the back cover’s colour changes in the sunlight. The camera island is still blue. A few images also reveal the presence of the 3.5mm headphone connector at the bottom, which is accompanied by a USB-C port, a microphone, and a speaker.

Realme hasn’t released the full list of specifications for the 9 Pro+, but the firm has divulged a few features like as the Dimensity 920 SoC, Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, AMOLED screen, in-display fingerprint reader, and a heart rate monitor. The triple rear camera setup will be led by a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS.

Realme is also scheduled to introduce the Realme 9 Pro next Wednesday, and as we wait for more information on the Realme 9 Pro duo,