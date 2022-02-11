The Realme C35 debuts with a 50MP primary camera.

Realme has officially introduced the Realme C35, a new low-cost smartphone in Thailand. It has a 50MP primary camera, a huge display, and a massive battery.

The 6.6″ LCD features Full HD+ resolution and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, but there’s nothing special about the refresh rate. On top, there’s a waterdrop notch for the 8MP selfie camera.

The aforementioned 50MP main snapper is the only one with substantial usability around the back. It is flanked by a 2MP macro camera and a VGA B&W sensor.

The phone sports a fingerprint scanner on the side that also serves as a power button, as well as a 3.5mm audio jack on the bottom.

To charge the 5,000mAh battery, the USB-C connector can only deliver up to 18W. It is powered by a basic Unisoc T616 chipset and an octa-core CPU with a clock speed of up to 2GHz.

Realme is selling the C35 in Glowing Green and Glowing Black via big retailers such as Shopee and Lazada, as well as the local version of JD. A 4/64 GB memory option costs THB 5,799 ($175/€155), while doubling the capacity costs THB 6,299 ($190/€170)