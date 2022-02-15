The Russian invasion of Ukraine is scheduled for ‘3 a.m. tomorrow,’ with missiles and tank attacks

According to American intelligence agencies, Kremlin leaders will launch an attack on Ukraine at 3 a.m. local time tomorrow.

They might launch a volley of air strikes on Kyiv’s military and government command and control centres before tanks cross the border.

Simultaneously, Russian amphibious warships might storm Ukraine’s southern coast. It comes as Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned that a Russian invasion “would not stop in Ukraine.”

Despite last-ditch diplomatic measures and the possible withdrawal of some Moscow forces, Europe could be only hours away from all-out war in Ukraine.

The grim news comes just hours after Russia withdrew its military from Ukraine’s border.

According to senior sources, a Moscow invasion would “very definitely” come from numerous sites along Ukraine’s southern, eastern, and northern frontiers.

The senior American source for The Mirror warned our team in Kyiv with a short one-line message that read: “3am Wednesday.”

It comes as Britain has warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is highly likely, may be imminent, and would endanger Europe’s overall stability.

Russia has more than 126,000 troops stationed near Ukraine’s eastern border.

It also has 80,000 Moscow-aligned soldiers in Belarus to the north, as well as thousands of marines on board warships in the Black Sea, which pose a danger to Ukraine’s southern shore.

Russian political officials reject any plans for an invasion, but say they may take unspecified “military-technical” action unless a number of objectives are met, including blocking Kyiv from ever joining the NATO alliance.

Despite America’s warning, it is still considered that there is a chance of averting conflict – but this is rapidly disappearing.

In a phone discussion on Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden agreed that there was a critical opportunity for diplomacy.

However, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned that an invasion was possible and that Russian troops could be in Kyiv “very, very rapidly.”

“This is about the whole stability of Europe,” she explained.

“And it’s about wider global stability, and the message that we give to aggressors and we have to give the message to Vladimir Putin that there can be no reward for aggression.”