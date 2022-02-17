Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 03:35 pm
Tim David likely to be picked for Pakistan tour

tim david

Tim David is likely to make his way to the Australian white-ball series squad against the historic tour of Pakistan.

According to local Australian media, the selectors are thinking of adding David to the squad after his impressive knock with the bat in the T20 game, especially during the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 234 runs so far with a strike rate of 205.26 while representing Multan Sultans.

Skipper Aaron Finch has also confirmed that the selectors have eyes on David for his inclusion in the squad.

“Even if David cannot break into his first Australia squad for the white-ball leg of the Pakistan tour, there will be more opportunities before the World Cup, starting in October, for him to debut in the green and gold,” the publication reported.

David has not played first-class cricket and was delisted by his home state of Western Australia, making it the first time in Australian men’s cricket history.

David has played 14 T20Is for his home country of Singapore, however ICC rules let him to play for Australia.

Rod David, David’s father, also represented Singapore at the 1997 ICC Trophy. In the 1990s, his family relocated to Singapore from Australia, where his father worked as an engineer. Following the Asian financial crisis of 1997, they returned to Australia with David when he was two years old, and he grew up in Perth.

“Every team in the world would love a bit more power in their middle order. We’re really lucky with [Marcus] Stoinis, [Glenn] Maxwell, [Daniel] Sams, [Matthew] Wade, Tim David is on the radar, Ashton Turner, these guys all have a lot of power. That’s something most guys get excited about,” Finch said before the fourth T20i against Sri Lanka.

It is to be noted that Australia will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years to play three Tests, three ODIs and the only T20I.

