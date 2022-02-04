TLP chief Saad Rizvi returns Lahore, to visit father’s shrine today

LAHORE: The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan chief Allama Saad Rizvi on Friday returned to Lahore after his Nikah at Attock yesterday, he is scheduled to visit the shrine of his father today.

The TLP chief married the daughter of his maternal uncle in a small ceremony attended by his party workers and renowned religious scholars of the country including former Ruwat-e-Hilal chairperson Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

Saad Rizvi’s Valima will be held on February 6 at the Sabzazar Stadium, Lahore.

Earlier, Saad Rizvi was taken into custody under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance 1960 over charges of inciting his followers to take the law into their own hands after the government didn’t fulfill their demand of expelling the French ambassador. The TLP chief was facing several cases including those registered under Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997.

In October, TLP had marched towards Islamabad from Lahore even in the absence of their leader Saad Rizvi who was still detained. A total of 11 policemen were martyred several protesters injured during that clashes that continued for several days. However, after intervention of key governments and religious functionaries, the PTI government and TLP reached an agreement under which not only the religious party’s name was removed from the list of banned outfits but its of workers were also released.