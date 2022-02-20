To Russia with love

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is all set to embark on an official trip to Russia. He will be the first PM to embark on a bilateral visit to Moscow in 23 years. The last trip by a Pakistani head of state to Russia was when then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited the country in March 1999.

Experts on foreign relations believe that this official trip can open the door for mutual cooperation between the countries and substantially help bilateral relations between the two. The Pakistani premier is expected to visit Russia on a two-day visit from February 23 to 25. Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to exchange views on bilateral cooperation, besides discussing regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Jalil Abbas Jilani, a former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan and former Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States told Bol News that Pakistan had been trying to improve its relations with Moscow for quite a long time. And he maintained that even prior to PM Khan’s visit, in recent years bilateral relations between the two countries had improved to a great extent. As evidence of this, Jilani cited the fact that Russia had supported Pakistan when there was an issue of Pakistan’s membership with regard to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Moreover, he said, there has also been sizable improvement in trade and economic relations between both countries.

“At a time when defence-to-defence cooperation is improving between Pakistan and Russia, I believe this visit by the premier is of paramount importance. After a long time a Pakistani premier will be visiting Russia, and whenever there are high-level contacts between the countries, bilateral relations between them also improve significantly,” said Jilani.

He continued that Russia is like a neighbouring country of Pakistan in the region, and the latter wants cordial relations with all countries in the region, including India. He added that Pakistan’s stance has been that it is ready to hold dialogue with India if it reverses its decision of August 5, 2019 pertaining to the revocation of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Jilani maintained that Pakistan’s focus is now on geo-economic progress, and in this process its relations with Russia are improving. Pakistan can also benefit from Russia’s transport network, as is the case with regard to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with China.

Responding to the question of whether the premier’s proposed visit would have any negative consequence on Pak-US relations, he said India has always enjoyed good relations with the United States, even as it simultaneously enjoys cordial relations with Russia. “Recently India abstained from voting when the Ukraine issue was being discussed in the UN Security Council. However, this thing didn’t hamper its relations with the United States,” said Jilani Likewise, he said, if Pakistan wants to improve its relations with Moscow, it should be treated as its own sovereign decision.

According to the former ambassador, there has been clarity in Pakistan’s foreign affairs about its close relations with China. It has unequivocally stated that it will not use these relations against any other country.

Similarly he said, if Pakistan enjoys good relations with Moscow, it would not be used against the United States. According to him, cordial relations between Pakistan and Russia are required for the country’s economic progress and regional security, so it is in Pakistan’s interest to have better relations with Moscow.

He added that the tension between Russia and the US has also defused a little bit, and he expressed the hope that it would defuse further by the time the Pakistani PM visited Russia.

While responding to another query, Jilani said that this trip would not be like the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019, when Pakistan could not enjoy the benefits of the summit due to certain diplomatic constraints.

Another expert on Pak-Russia relations, Ali Sarwar Naqvi, who has held several ambassadorial positions in different countries, said that Pak-Russia relations have been improving since 2015. He said Russia has been providing assistance to Pakistan in many fields, including defence and diplomatic relations, and this has culminated in the official invitation to the Pakistani premier.

Naqvi said the invitation to the Pakistani PM had been extended after a long time, and it would be the first visit of a Pakistani premier since 1999. He said he had accompanied Mian Nawaz Sharif in an official capacity on his tour to Russia in 1999 when Sharif was the Prime Minister. Since then, there have been some ups and downs in relations between both countries, but since 2015, the relationship has been improving, he added.

According to him, several think tanks in Russia are interested in what Pakistan can offer in several sectors. He said Russia supported Pakistan in the session of the Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) , which reflects its cordial relations with Pakistan. Moreover, he said, Russia is also interested in making progress in regard to the Pak-Russia Stream Gas Pipeline.

Responding to a query with regard to the impact of the premier’s visit to Moscow on Pak-US relations, he said that 21st century politics is different to the politics that existed in the past century. He said in the current period global politics, which were earlier rated in blocks, are different, as different groups interact with each other keeping in view their own interests. He said a lot of lines which were earlier drawn in two distinct blocks have gone blurred. He said the proposed visit of the premier would not have any negative consequences on Pak-US relations.

“India has long enjoyed good trade relations with Russia; they had signed an important treaty in 1971. India has also enjoyed good diplomatic and other relations with the US at the same time,” said Naqvi. And despite having some major issues with China on assorted fronts, India also enjoys good trade relations with China.

“Following the same pattern, I believe Pak/US relations will not face any problems on account of the premier’s visit to Moscow,” Naqvi stated, adding that the PM’s visit to Moscow would also open the door to Russian investment in Pakistan in several areas. It would not be the first time Russia would be investing in Pakistan. Russia had also supported Pakistan in materialising hydropower projects in the country, besides helping Pakistan to establish the Pakistan Steel Mills.