Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Iqtidar Gilani Our Correspondent

21st Feb, 2022. 06:07 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Training on ‘learning technologies of pasteurised, flavoured milk’ concluded

Iqtidar Gilani Our Correspondent

21st Feb, 2022. 06:07 pm
Milk

LAHORE: The three days hands-on training on ‘Learning Technologies of Pasteurised and Flavoured Milk’ concluded at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), a statement said on Monday.

UVAS arranged the event in collaboration with the Livestock and Dairy Department under the ‘capacity building of dairy farmers and industry stakeholders on milk value chain’ project at City Campus.

Read more:  Failure to milk livestock industry

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants.

The focus of the training was to introduce pasteurized milk and its products to the audience as well as flavoured milk and the concept of processing flavoured milk for value edition in the dairy business.

Read More

2 hours ago
The price of the MG HS has increased by Rs. 23 lacs?

In an amazing development, the price of the MG HS Exclusive has...
3 hours ago
Avanceon secures Rs750 million project for Masjid Al-Haram expansion

KARACHI: Avanceon Saudi for Energy Co WLL, a subsidiary of Avanceon FZE,...
5 hours ago
PM Imran Khan to address E-Commerce Pakistan Convention in Islamabad today

Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to address E-Commerce Pakistan Convention in...
6 hours ago
Summer to see unprecedented gas shortages, claims Sherry Rehman

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman claimed on Monday that the upcoming summer season...
13 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 21 February 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 21 Feb 2022) 24k...
13 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan, 21 feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.600 and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Police, Rangers to conduct joint operations to cull crimes in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah has directed the police...
Adele
4 mins ago
Adele was spotted sans a diamond ring on her most recent outing with fiancé Rich Paul

Adele appeared depressed while attending the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland...
British royals
9 mins ago
Ex-butler exposes British royals’ brutal work schedule: report

An ex-butler for the Royal Family has thrown some light on top...
Phillip Schofield
15 mins ago
Lorraine viewers ‘switch off’ as Phillip Schofield’s themed show airs

Lorraine fans were left cringing when Phillip Schofield appeared worried during his...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600