Training on ‘learning technologies of pasteurised, flavoured milk’ concluded

LAHORE: The three days hands-on training on ‘Learning Technologies of Pasteurised and Flavoured Milk’ concluded at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), a statement said on Monday.

UVAS arranged the event in collaboration with the Livestock and Dairy Department under the ‘capacity building of dairy farmers and industry stakeholders on milk value chain’ project at City Campus.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants.

The focus of the training was to introduce pasteurized milk and its products to the audience as well as flavoured milk and the concept of processing flavoured milk for value edition in the dairy business.