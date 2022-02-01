Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 10:02 pm

Turbat students protest against PMC rules, threaten to block CPEC highway

They said that if the demand were not accepted by February 24, they would block the M8 CPEC highway for an indefinite period. Image: File

TURBAT: Medical Alliance Committee Kech rallied in front of Atashad Degree College, with the support of Civil Society Turbat in which female students and members of Civil Society Kech participated in large numbers and chanted slogans against the PMC rules.  

 “It is against law to take a double test from them,” the participants of the rally said while staging a sit-in protest at Turbat Shaheed Fida Chowk. 

They said that if the demand were not accepted by February 24, they would block the M8 CPEC highway for an indefinite period.

 All parties, BSO, leader of Haq Do Movement and others addressed the protest rally. 

They said that the policies regarding education formulated, and implemented in Balochistan could not be implemented in Punjab at all.

 “Balochistan has always been the target of oppression and barbarism. Earlier it was said that people are not interested in education, but today, education doors are being closed for us,” said the protesters.

