Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

08th Feb, 2022. 12:49 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Turkish president, NATO chief discuss Russia-Ukraine tensions

Xinhua Xinhua

08th Feb, 2022. 12:49 am
Turkish president, NATO chief discuss Russia-Ukraine tensions

Google

ANKARA, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday held a phone conversation over regional developments, particularly tensions between Russia and Ukraine, said Turkey’s presidency.

The phone talk comes amid NATO member Turkey’s mediation efforts to defuse tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Turkey acts in a “logic of calming the tensions,” Erdogan told the NATO chief, according to a presidential statement.

Stressing that the crisis should end in peaceful and diplomatic ways based on Ukraine’s territorial integrity and international law within the framework of the Minsk Agreements, the Turkish president said he had told his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts on several occasions that Turkey would like to host a summit at the leadership level or talks at the technical level.

Stoltenberg tweeted that he exchanged views with Erdogan on “Russia’s buildup in and around Ukraine.”

“I thanked him for his active support and personal engagement to find a political solution, and welcomed Turkey’s strong practical support to Ukraine,” he said, adding NATO remains ready for dialogue.

Last week, Erdogan held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev where he proposed to mediate between Ukraine and Russia.

 

Read More

5 hours ago
Israeli PM, U.S. president hold phone talks on Iranian nuclear issue

JERUSALEM, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and U.S....
6 hours ago
PLO central council holds general assembly meeting in presence of Abbas

RAMALLAH/GAZA, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- A two-day general assembly meeting of the...
6 hours ago
Australian borders open to fully vaccinated tourists from Feb. 21: PM

CANBERRA, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Australia's international borders will reopen to fully...
6 hours ago
James McAvoy put rest to the rumors of his marriage by agreeing to it

James McAvoy, who has been in films such as 'X-Men,' 'Filth,' and...
6 hours ago
IAEA to visit crippled Fukushima plant ahead of Japan's plan to dump toxic water into Pacific

TOKYO, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) plans...
6 hours ago
U.S should not go further down the wrong path: Chinese UN ambassador

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's Permanent Representative to the United...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSX
41 seconds ago
KSE-100 closes in red zone over renewed IMF conditions

KARACHI: The Stocks witnessed a lackluster session on Monday as the investors...
Chris Huvane
27 mins ago
Hollywood Manager Chris Huvane Commits Suicide

Hollywood is in grief after the death of one of the industry's...
Jay Shah and Ramiz Raja
1 hour ago
Jay Shah opposes Ramiz Raja’s plan for a four-nation T20I series

Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in...
Toshiba unveils new plan to split into two companies
1 hour ago
Toshiba unveils new plan to split into two companies

TOKYO, Feb 7, 2022 (AFP) - Japan's Toshiba on Monday announced plans to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600