Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 10:04 pm

Turkmenistan minister, Gen Bajwa discuss regional situation, bilateral cooperation

Turkmenistan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vepa Hajiyev calls on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Tuesday. Image: Twitter

Turkmenistan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vepa Hajiyev called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters on Tuesday.

The both officials discussed the matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Highlighting the issue of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the COAS reiterated the need for global convergence to address the evolving situation in the country.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role and efforts in the Afghan situation to maintain regional peace and stability.

However, the human tragedy in Afghanistan may not be new, but the American withdrawal has pushed the country to a catastrophe in hunger and disease. No one knows how many children have died or have been sold by their parents, in the hope that they will survive in their buyers’ homes. These parents don’t know if their children may end up in hell if sold to unscrupulous elements.

