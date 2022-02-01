Turkmenistan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vepa Hajiyev calls on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Tuesday. Image: Twitter

Turkmenistan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vepa Hajiyev called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters on Tuesday.

The both officials discussed the matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Highlighting the issue of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the COAS reiterated the need for global convergence to address the evolving situation in the country.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role and efforts in the Afghan situation to maintain regional peace and stability.

