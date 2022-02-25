Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 05:04 pm
Twitter trends WWIII

World War
On social media sites, people post heartfelt goodbye notes, videos, and photos for their loved ones. People are strongly opposed to the war and have shared anti-war posts.

Some criticised Putin in the current Russian-Ukrainian conflict, while others questioned humanity for giving attention to Ukraine while shedding light on the ongoing bloodshed in Palestine, Syria, Libya, Iraq, Yemen, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kashmir.

A video of a woman is circulating on social media where she can be seen sharing her remarks on the Russian invasion.

Have a look:

 

Russians are protesting Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Videos of a couple bidding their final goodbyes during a conflict and some disastrous footage grab the support of people around the globe.

