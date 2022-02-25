Twitter trends WWIII

On social media sites, people post heartfelt goodbye notes, videos, and photos for their loved ones. People are strongly opposed to the war and have shared anti-war posts.

Some criticised Putin in the current Russian-Ukrainian conflict, while others questioned humanity for giving attention to Ukraine while shedding light on the ongoing bloodshed in Palestine, Syria, Libya, Iraq, Yemen, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kashmir.

A video of a woman is circulating on social media where she can be seen sharing her remarks on the Russian invasion.

Have a look:

‘I would like them to know that they’re not attacking just military bases, they are actually attacking in our neighborhood’ — This woman became emotional talking about the Russian invasion while sheltering in a subway station in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/yl2nzDKWhy — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 25, 2022

Russians are protesting Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

People in Russia protest against Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Say no to #WWIII #Russia pic.twitter.com/JA4nAnvTV4 — schoolboy (@schoolboyefr) February 25, 2022

Videos of a couple bidding their final goodbyes during a conflict and some disastrous footage grab the support of people around the globe.