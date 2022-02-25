Twitter trends WWIII
On social media sites, people post heartfelt goodbye notes, videos, and photos for their loved ones. People are strongly opposed to the war and have shared anti-war posts.
Some criticised Putin in the current Russian-Ukrainian conflict, while others questioned humanity for giving attention to Ukraine while shedding light on the ongoing bloodshed in Palestine, Syria, Libya, Iraq, Yemen, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kashmir.
A video of a woman is circulating on social media where she can be seen sharing her remarks on the Russian invasion.
Have a look:
‘I would like them to know that they’re not attacking just military bases, they are actually attacking in our neighborhood’ — This woman became emotional talking about the Russian invasion while sheltering in a subway station in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/yl2nzDKWhy
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 25, 2022
Russians are protesting Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Say no to #WWIII #Russia pic.twitter.com/JA4nAnvTV4
— schoolboy (@schoolboyefr) February 25, 2022
Videos of a couple bidding their final goodbyes during a conflict and some disastrous footage grab the support of people around the globe.
Scenes of anxiety, farewell, #love …
Some will not come home again for sure#Putin #worldwar3 #NATO #WWIII #Kiev#Ukraine #Ucrania #Chernobyl pic.twitter.com/nqe96UB5aj
— 𝕰𝖍𝖘𝖆𝖓… (@Ehsn_Tni) February 24, 2022
People, this is not a documentary about WWII. This is happening now.
A convoy of SU-57 fighter jets launching missiles at residential areas in Ukraine.
This is so scary 🙏😪#IStandWithUkraine#Ukraina#kiev#Biden #kyiv#nuclear #SWIFT #WWIII #WorldWarIII#worldwar3#Poland pic.twitter.com/7en24pVjMH
— ADC Foundation (@AdcFoundation) February 25, 2022
