Unknown persons opened fire on a police van at eastern bypass of Quetta on Friday, leaving two policemen dead and a driver injured.

Assistant Sub Inspector and Constable of Police are among the dead in Quetta firing incident. Rescue teams have shifted injured personnel to a hospital.

Security forces reached crime scene and started investigating into the incident.

Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the firing incident on a police mobile van on the Eastern Bypass.

The chief minister expressed grief over the martyrdom of ASI and Jawan in a terrorist incident.

“Subversive elements want to disrupt peace in the province,” he said, adding that the people of the province stand by their police and security forces.

“Police officers and personnel cannot be intimidated by such cowardly acts,” Bizenjo maintained.