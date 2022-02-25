Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Staff Reporter BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 06:32 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Two police personnel killed in Quetta firing incident

Staff Reporter BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 06:32 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Unknown persons opened fire on a police van at eastern bypass of Quetta on Friday, leaving two policemen dead and a driver injured.

Read more: Quetta’s Red Zone opened for traffic after passage of 17 years

Assistant Sub Inspector and Constable of Police are among the dead in Quetta firing incident. Rescue teams have shifted injured personnel to a hospital.

Security forces reached crime scene and started investigating into the incident.

Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the firing incident on a police mobile van on the Eastern Bypass.

The chief minister expressed grief over the martyrdom of ASI and Jawan in a terrorist incident.

“Subversive elements want to disrupt peace in the province,” he said, adding that the people of the province stand by their police and security forces.

Read more: Clogged roads

“Police officers and personnel cannot be intimidated by such cowardly acts,” Bizenjo maintained.

Read More

2 hours ago
Russia can play a pivotal role in regional collectivity: FM Shah Mahmood

Islamabad: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday briefed media about Prime...
2 hours ago
35 people, including 2 women arrested in crackdown against kite flying

LAHORE: Punjab Police have launched the clampdown across the province against kite...
2 hours ago
Sindh Haqooq March: Time of 'Zardari mafia' coming to an end in Sindh, says Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on...
2 hours ago
Imran Khan to carry out political drone strike on opposition’s horse-trading: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said Prime Minister...
3 hours ago
Sindh CM launches week-long anti-polio campaign

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday launched a...
3 hours ago
Ali Zaidi slams PPP over 'harassing PTI workers' through Police

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Friday denounced PPP...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Malaika Arora
36 seconds ago
Malaika Arora gives a shoutout to Suhana, Ananya, ‘Baby dolls all grown up’

On Thursday, a slew of Bollywood stars gathered to celebrate Farhan Akhtar...
AnnaLynne McCord
7 mins ago
Watch Video: In the midst of the Ukraine conflict, actress AnnaLynne McCord addresses Putin in an unusual video 

Alumnus of 90210 AnnaLynne McCord has been labelled a 'cringe' after posting...
Ananya Pandey
11 mins ago
Ananya Pandey wishes Sanya on her birthday, calls her ‘girl crush’

Ananya Panday wished Sanya Malhotra a happy 30th birthday with a beautiful...
Alizeh Shah Sami Khan set to share the screen together in upcoming drama
14 mins ago
Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan set to share the screen together in upcoming drama

Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan have paired up to share the screen...
Adsence Ad 300X600