Two killed, 16 wounded in Somali blasts

MOGADISHU – At least two people were killed and 16 others wounded after several explosions rocked Somali capital Mogadishu early Wednesday, the police and witnesses said.

Police Spokesperson Abdifitah Hassan Aden told reporters that a vehicle laden with explosive devices exploded at Darussalam neighborhood in Mogadishu, killing two women and injuring 16 others. Aden said the terrorists later launched on Kahda police station and other locations across the capital, Mogadishu at around 1 a.m. before they were repulsed.

“Two women were killed and 16 others were injured in terrorist car bomb attack at Darusalam village west of Mogadishu. Our forces are still pursuing the terrorists,” Aden told journalists in Mogadishu.

He said al-Shabab militants attempted to attack Kahda district police station but the police forces resisted and pushed them back to the direction of Lower Shabelle. The al-Shabab militant group claimed responsibility for the latest attacks in Mogadishu.

The attacks came during the electioneering period in Somalia with the elections of lawmakers of the Lower House taking place in Mogadishu and across federal member states. The terrorist group which has been fighting to overthrow the internationally-recognized government has vowed to disrupt the elections.

The extremist group continues to stage attacks despite the allied forces having intensified security operations against it amid the national elections across the country.