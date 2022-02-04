Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
04th Feb, 2022. 11:39 pm
Two levies personnel among six injured in Chaman attack

At least six people including two levies personnel injured in a grenade attack in Chaman on Friday evening.- Image: File

At least six people including two levies personnel were injured in a grenade attack at a levies force check post in border town Chaman on Friday evening.

Officials said that two motorcyclists targeted the levies force check post at Roghani level cross on the outskirts of Chaman town. “Six people including two levies personnel got injured in the grenade explosion,” Abdul Raziq Tareen, a senior official of the Chaman administration said, adding that four civilians including a child were also injured when the grenade exploded.

Levies force rushed to the explosion site soon after the incident and shifted all the injured to district hospital Chaman. “Levies personnel received serious injuries in the grenade attack,” Levies officials said.

On 31st January, two traffic police constables were killed when unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on them in Doaba area of Tall tehsil in Hangu district.

On 30th January at least 17 people, including two traffic police personnel, were injured in a hand grenade attack in Dera Allahyar town of Jaffarabad district.

Police said that unknown motorcyclists hurled a hand grenade at Subatpur Chowk and exploded leaving 17 people including two traffic police constables injured.

