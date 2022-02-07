Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 12:10 pm
Two security officials injured in Quetta blast: sources

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 12:10 pm

A view of lake in Quetta. Image: File

QUETTA: At least two security officials were injured on the city’s Wali jet area of Saryab road on Monday morning, informed sources.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby government hospital for medical treatment. No casualties have been reported so far. The local police officials are investigating the cause of the blast and seeing whether it was a terror incident.

Read more:Five coalminers die in blast on outskirt of Quetta

The security officials were performing their regular patrolling duties before getting hit by the blast.

Saryab road is a busy residential and commercial area of the city that has previously been struck with multiple terror attacks.

The provincial and federal governments have not yet issued any statement on the incident yet.

