Staff Reporter BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 12:12 am
Two TTP terrorists arrested, suicide jackets and ammunition recovered in Chaman

Ammunition including suicide jackets recovered during operation in Chaman on Sunday. Photo/ Bol News

Security forces on Sunday conducted an operation in Pak-Afghan border town Chaman, arresting two key terrorists of banned outfit in Chaman operation and recovering ammunition including suicide jackets.

According to sources, security forces acting on a tip-off arrested two key terrorists of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Read more: Breaking nexus between terrorists, their sympathisers imperative for defeating terrorism: COAS

According to security forces officials, the two terrorists have confessed their affiliation with the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, TTP, working under the command of the TTP commander named Agha in Spin Boldak,, Afghanistan.

According to sources, the terrorists confessed killing a Levies constable in Chaman on January 27, 2022 and being involved in grand attacks on the Levies party in Chaman on February 4, 2022.

They said that four suicide jackets, 10 kg explosives, two hand grenades, three bundle prima cards, eight IED controllers, two remote controls, four cells, 10 detonators, 100 rounds of SMG and 90 rounds of pistol, one mixer and one box recovered,

Read more: PM Imran says half of population in Afghanistan facing hunger, food shortages

A case has been registered against the arrested accused and shifted to an unknown location for further investigation.

