UHS academic council condemns hijab ban in India

LAHORE: The Academic Council of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Thursday condemned the ban on hijab in educational institutions in the Indian state of Karnataka.

Through a unanimous resolution, the UHS academic council appreciated Muskan Khan, a hijab-clad student who was heckled and jeered at by a mob on Tuesday while she retaliated by raising the slogan of “Allahu Akbar”.

UHS Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Javed Akram chaired the meeting attended by principals and senior faculty of public and private medical colleges.

The resolution presented by the VC termed the ban on hijab in educational institutions ‘a clear violation of human rights’. It stated that India is violating international human rights law while terming the restriction as an attempt to further marginalise Muslims.

The resolution called for the United Nations (UN) to take notice of the growing violence against Muslims in India.