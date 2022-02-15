Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

15th Feb, 2022. 06:18 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

UK payrolls jump but soaring inflation hits wages

AFP News Agency

15th Feb, 2022. 06:18 pm
UK payrolls

LONDON: UK payrolls jumped in January as Omicron fears receded but workers’ wage rises are failing to keep pace with soaring inflation, official data showed on Tuesday.

The number of UK workers on payrolls rose 108,000 to a record-high 29.5 million last month, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

The UK’s unemployment rate stood at 4.1 per cent in the three months to the end of December, unchanged from the quarter to the end of November, the ONS added.

“The number of employees on payrolls rose again in January… and is now well above pre-pandemic levels,” said Sam Beckett, head of economic statistics at the ONS.

She added, however, that the number of people in employment overall was “well below” its pre-pandemic level.

“This is because there are now far fewer self-employed people,” Beckett noted.

Tuesday’s data revealed also record vacancy levels.

Average pay, excluding bonuses, grew 3.7 per cent in the quarter to the end of December, lagging near 30-year high UK inflation at 5.4 per cent.

The ONS on Wednesday publishes annual inflation figures for January, which is set to come in at an even higher level.

The Bank of England has said that Britain’s annual inflation rate will peak at 7.25 per cent in April as energy prices in particular rocket.

“The outlook for real wages, and associated pressure on consumer spending, is set to get worse before it gets better,” EY ITEM Club economist Martin Beck said following Tuesday’s data.

The discovery of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in late November raised concerns about its potential effects on the global economy as countries restored some travel restrictions. But the highly infectious variant has proven less deadly than its predecessors.

Read More

1 hour ago
Hubco profits decline 42 per cent during 2QFY22

KARACHI: The profit of Hub Power Company Limited (Hubco) declined 42 per...
1 hour ago
German investors’ morale rises in February despite Russian tensions

FRANKFURT: Confidence among investors in Germany grew in February, according to figures...
1 hour ago
National sales tax returns fails to synchronise provincial data: PTBA

KARACHI: The national sales tax return is not transmitting the data relating...
2 hours ago
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 15 feb, 2022 today 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 15 02...
2 hours ago
OMR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 15th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 OMR to PKR was Rs456.30 and...
3 hours ago
CAD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 15th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 CAD to PKR was Rs138.20 and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Volcanic eruption, tsunami damage total 90.4 mln USD in Tonga
56 seconds ago
Volcanic eruption, tsunami damage total 90.4 mln USD in Tonga

SUVA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- The powerful eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga...
equities recovery
3 mins ago
Pakistan bourse closes in green over global equities recovery

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market witnessed mixed activity on Tuesday, as the...
psl 7
3 mins ago
PSL 2022 live streaming: How to watch today’s PSL 7 match live | 15th Feb

PSL 2022 live streaming: Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in...
Kalabagh dam
9 mins ago
LCCI urges for construction of Kalabagh dam

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600