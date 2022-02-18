Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

18th Feb, 2022. 02:49 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Ukraine and separatists trade claims of new shelling

AFP News Agency

18th Feb, 2022. 02:49 pm
Ukraine

KYIV – The Ukrainian military and their Russian-backed separatist foes traded allegations of fresh ceasefire breaches on Friday, a day after the shelling of a kindergarten sent international tensions soaring.

The Ukrainian joint command centre for the eastern front said the rebels had violated the ceasefire 20 times between midnight and 9.00 am while the Donetsk and Lugansk separatist groups said the army had fired 27 times.

The reported attacks came one day after a shell blast tore a hole in the wall of a kindergarten in the government-held eastern village of Stanytsia-Luganska.

The 20 children and 18 staff inside escaped unharmed, but the incident redoubled fears that Russia may be escalating the conflict while seeking a pretext to invade Ukraine.

The conflict in Ukraine’s east has rumbled on for eight years, claiming the lives of more than 14,000 people and forcing more than 1.5 million from their homes.

But the latest upticks in violence are being watched around the world, with the United States and its NATO allies alleging that the Kremlin is looking for an excuse to invade.

Monitors from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) reported 189 ceasefire violations in the eastern Donetsk region on Thursday, up from 24 the previous day.

It counted 402 ceasefire violations in the smaller neighbouring Lugansk region, up from 129 on Wednesday.

Russian-backed separatists control the eastern parts of both regions.

Read More

3 hours ago
Russia claims to be evacuating military forces from Ukraine's border

Moscow - Russia said on Friday that it has begun removing additional...
5 hours ago
Africa gets first poliovirus case more than five years from Pakistan

GENEVA: The first wild poliovirus case in Africa in more than five...
14 hours ago
France announces Mali withdrawal after decade-long jihadist fight

PARIS, Feb 17, 2022 (AFP) - France announced Thursday that it was withdrawing...
14 hours ago
UK warns Moscow not to recognise breakaway Ukraine regions

LONDON, Feb 17, 2022 (AFP) - The UK government on Thursday warned the...
14 hours ago
Gaza bookshop destroyed in Israeli air strike reopens

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories, Feb 17, 2022 (AFP) - A renowned bookshop in...
15 hours ago
Witnesses reel after Ukraine kindergarten shelling

STANYTSIA-LUGANSK, Ukraine, Feb 17, 2022 (AFP) - Kindergarten worker Natalia Slesareva's ears...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Shiba Inu to PKR
17 seconds ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today’s Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 18th February 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
Smeda
2 mins ago
Smeda holds consultative session for upcoming budget

LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) has initiated a...
OMR TO PKR
2 mins ago
OMR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 18th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 OMR to PKR was Rs456.00 and...
AUD TO PKR
4 mins ago
AUD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 18th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 AUD to PKR was Rs126.60 and...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600