On social media, an old video of Ukraine President Zelensky grooving to some nearly-perfected dance moves on ‘Dancing With The Stars‘ has gone viral.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, now Ukraine’s President, was once one of the country’s most popular entertainers. He appeared in films, danced, and performed in comedy shows. With the TV series “Servant of the People,” Zelensky rose to prominence as one of Ukraine’s top performers in the 2010s.

An old video of President Zelensky grooving to some nearly-perfected dance moves has gone viral on social media. The viral video, a compilation of Zelensky’s ‘Dancing With The Stars‘ performances, showed the Ukraine president making some well-timed moves.

Read the caption of the post, “So apparently Zelensky won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006, and the tape is even better than whatever you’re imagining.”

watch the video here: