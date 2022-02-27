Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 06:50 pm
Ukraine President Zelensky’s old video of Grooving On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Ukraine
On social media, an old video of Ukraine President Zelensky grooving to some nearly-perfected dance moves on Dancing With The Stars has gone viral.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, now Ukraine’s President, was once one of the country’s most popular entertainers. He appeared in films, danced, and performed in comedy shows. With the TV series “Servant of the People,” Zelensky rose to prominence as one of Ukraine’s top performers in the 2010s.

Read more: Watch Video: President Zelensky’s funny clip goes viral as Ukraine fights Russia

An old video of President Zelensky grooving to some nearly-perfected dance moves has gone viral on social media. The viral video, a compilation of Zelensky’s Dancing With The Stars performances, showed the Ukraine president making some well-timed moves.

Read the caption of the post, “So apparently Zelensky won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006, and the tape is even better than whatever you’re imagining.”

watch the video here:

