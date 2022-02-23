Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 04:11 pm
Ukraine security council calls for state of emergency

Ukraine

KYIV – In reaction to the mounting possibility of a Russian invasion, Ukraine’s security cabinet authorised measures to establish a state of national emergency on Wednesday.

According to the council’s secretary, Oleksiy Danilov, the proposal, which must be formally approved by parliament, calls for increased document and vehicle inspections, among other things.

Danilov stated that he will provide a report to Ukraine’s parliament later on Wednesday, with legislators likely to accept the increased security measures this week.

They would apply to the whole country, with the exception of Ukraine’s two Russian-backed separatist areas in the east, where a murderous insurgency that has claimed over 14,000 lives erupted in 2014.

Danilov said each of Ukraine’s regions would be able to select which particular measures to apply, “depending on how necessary they might be”.

“What could it be? This could be added enforcement of public order,” Danilov stated.

“This could involve limiting certain types of transport, increased vehicle checks, or asking people to show this or that document,” he added, calling it a “preventive” measure.

