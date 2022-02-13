Umar Amin Gandapur, PTI candidate contesting for D I Khan mayorship election, is leading with 22688 votes while JIU Candidate Muhammad Kafeel Nizami stood second with 17645 and behind him PPP candidate Faisal Karim Kundi with 8975 votes standing third, according to unofficial and unfirmed results.

On February 11, the Islamabad High Court set aside disqualification of PTI’s Umar Amin Gandapur, who is candidate for mayor seat of Dera Ismail Khan and brother of Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The IHC upheld the commission’s decision to restrain Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur from participating in his brother’s the election campaign in the district.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had disqualified Umar from contesting the local body election over repeated violations of the election code of conduct despite warnings.