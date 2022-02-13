Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 10:23 pm
Umar Amin Gandapur leading with 22688 votes for D I Khan mayorship election so far

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 10:23 pm

Umar Ali Gandapur, PTI candidate contesting for D I Khan mayorship election. Image: File

Umar Amin Gandapur, PTI candidate contesting for D I Khan mayorship election, is leading with 22688 votes while JIU Candidate Muhammad Kafeel Nizami stood second with 17645 and behind him PPP candidate Faisal Karim Kundi with 8975 votes standing third, according to unofficial and unfirmed results.

Read more: PDM parties don’t trust each other, no-confidence motion a failed attempt: Asad Umar

On February 11, the Islamabad High Court set aside disqualification of PTI’s Umar Amin Gandapur, who is candidate for mayor seat of Dera Ismail Khan and brother of Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The IHC upheld the commission’s decision to restrain Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur from participating in his brother’s the election campaign in the district.

Read more: PDM’s consensus on no-confidence motion against PM welcomed by PPP

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had disqualified Umar from contesting the local body election over repeated violations of the election code of conduct despite warnings.

5 hours ago
Karachi: Only section officers authorised to impose traffic fines

In view of the growing number of fines imposed by traffic police...
6 hours ago
Sindh governor assures to provide maximum possible gas supply to export industries

KARACHI: In a meeting with industrialists, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has assured...
6 hours ago
Iran’s Interior Minister to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow to discuss border management, other issues

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Interior Minister Dr Ahmed Vahidi will arrive in Pakistan on...
6 hours ago
6 killed, 1 injured in car-trailer collision in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: At least six people were killed and another seriously injured in...
7 hours ago
ANF foils Ice smuggling bid at Bacha Khan Airport

PESHAWAR: The officials of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) thwarted a bid to...
7 hours ago
Fifth death anniversary of police officers martyred in Mall Road blast observed today

LAHORE: Punjab Police on Saturday observed fifth death anniversary of the police...

