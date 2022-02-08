Umar Rasheed appointed bowling consultant for Mohammad Hasnain

Umar Rasheed, the bowling coach of the National High-Performance Center (NHPC) in Lahore, has been hired as a consultant to help Mohammad Hasnain rectify his bowling action.

According to reports, Hasnain will work alongside Rasheed at NHPC.

After biomechanical testing revealed that Hasnain’s action was illegal, he was barred from bowling at the international level.

Last month, Hasnain, 21, was reported for a suspicious action while playing for the Sydney Thunder in Australia’s Big Bash Twenty20 game.

Cricket Australia (CA) had validated the report, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

In a press release, the PCB said the assessment on Hasnain “stated his elbow extension for his good length delivery, full-length delivery, slow bouncer and bouncer exceeded the 15-degree limits”.

An illegal bowling action, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC), is one in which the bowler’s elbow extension exceeds 15 degrees.

