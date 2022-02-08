Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 12:17 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Umrah pilgrims must have negative PCR test, says Saudi Hajj Ministry

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 12:17 pm
International Umrah Pilgrims

The ministry in a statement said this applies to all, “regardless of their vaccination status, starting next Wednesday. Image: File

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that all Umrah pilgrims coming to the Kingdom must submit a negative PCR test report taken no more than 48 hours before arrival.

Read more: Pakistan reaffirms full support for Saudi’s security, sovereignty & territorial integrity

The ministry in a statement said this applies to all, “regardless of their vaccination status, starting next Wednesday, said Radio Pakistan.

Pilgrims have to show they are vaccinated using the Tawakkalna app to enter the grand mosques in Makkah and in Madina.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reiterated the importance of further strengthening and diversifying bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

This was discussed during a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and the visiting Saudi Minister for Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Islamabad today (Monday).

Welcoming the Saudi Interior Minister, the President said both brotherly countries enjoy excellent relationships, which need to be further cemented for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Regarding the release of Pakistani prisoners in KSA, he hoped that the Saudi Government would give positive consideration to release prisoners who have completed their sentences.

Read more: Saudi Arabia abolishes 14-day waiting period for Umrah pilgrims

The President also expressed gratitude to the Saudi leadership for launching the “Road to Mecca” pilot project and stated that the Government of Pakistan is looking forward to its expansion to other cities of the country.

Read More

1 hour ago
Daily Covid cases drop below 3K nationally

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday confirmed 2,799 new COVID-19 cases and 37 more...
2 hours ago
PM Imran, COAS to spend day with troops in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General...
2 hours ago
World should be better prepared for next pandemic: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said...
3 hours ago
Saudi Interior Minister departs for KSA after completing Pakistan’s visit

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif on...
12 hours ago
Saudi Minister of Interior calls on Gen Bajwa

Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin...
12 hours ago
PML-N CEC decides to use all constitutional, democratic steps to get rid of PTI govt

In view of the plight of the people and the critical internal...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

psl
2 mins ago
Jason Roy hopes to maintain his momentum in PSL Lahore leg

Quetta Gladiators batter Jason Roy hoped to maintain his momentum and performance...
chile covid death
3 mins ago
Chile’s pandemic death toll tops 40,000

SANTIAGO - The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in Chile reached...
parental leave
3 mins ago
More Australian men taking parental leave to care for newborns

SYDNEY - Data released from a government survey on Tuesday has shown...
Karachi wakes up to light rain, minimum temperature drops to 17°C
17 mins ago
Karachi wakes up to light rain, minimum temperature drops to 17°C

KARACHI: The city of light witnessed light rainfall with a few intense...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600