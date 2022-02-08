Umrah pilgrims must have negative PCR test, says Saudi Hajj Ministry

The ministry in a statement said this applies to all, “regardless of their vaccination status, starting next Wednesday. Image: File

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that all Umrah pilgrims coming to the Kingdom must submit a negative PCR test report taken no more than 48 hours before arrival.

The ministry in a statement said this applies to all, “regardless of their vaccination status, starting next Wednesday, said Radio Pakistan.

Pilgrims have to show they are vaccinated using the Tawakkalna app to enter the grand mosques in Makkah and in Madina.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reiterated the importance of further strengthening and diversifying bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

This was discussed during a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and the visiting Saudi Minister for Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Islamabad today (Monday).

Welcoming the Saudi Interior Minister, the President said both brotherly countries enjoy excellent relationships, which need to be further cemented for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Regarding the release of Pakistani prisoners in KSA, he hoped that the Saudi Government would give positive consideration to release prisoners who have completed their sentences.

The President also expressed gratitude to the Saudi leadership for launching the “Road to Mecca” pilot project and stated that the Government of Pakistan is looking forward to its expansion to other cities of the country.