Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 01:01 pm

UN chief urges respect for human rights of all, including Kashmiris

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 01:01 pm

UN Chief Antonio Guterres . Image: AFP

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underscores the need for respecting human rights in his interactions with world leaders, including the rights of the Kashmiri people, a UN spokesperson said Wednesday.

“The Secretary-General has always expressed, both publicly and privately, the need for all human rights to be fully respected and for the authorities to act in a way that each community feels that their identity is respected and that they belong to the country as a whole,” UN Deputy Spokeperson Farhan Aziz Haq said in response to a question whether the UN chief would bring up China’s human rights record when he meets the Chinese leaders in Beijing during the Winter Olympics, beginning Friday.

“This is something he (Guterres) does consistently,” Haq said at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

Read more: Hurriyat leader Gilani thanks Pakistan on unflinching support for Kashmir cause

A journalist followed up on the deputy spokesperson’s reply about the principle position of the secretary’s general on human rights, and asked “Does this position apply squarely and unequivocally to the people of Kashmir, who are suffering under the Indian occupation?” “Yes. It applies across the board,” Haq replied.

Guterres will attend the opening ceremony of the Olympics tomorrow, despite a request by the United States (US) to skip the event.

Read more: Supporting terrorists, spreading fake news: Pakistan hits back at India in UN

In a message, the UN secretary-general urged the world to “build a culture of peace” through the power of sport, calling for nations to observe the Olympic Truce, endorsed last week through a resolution of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Read More

58 mins ago
Sugar inquiry: Dr Rizwan confesses his ‘jewels’ lacked relevant experience

LAHORE: Director FIA Lahore and head of sugar investigation team DIG Dr...
1 hour ago
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid says security operation underway in Panjgur

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Thursday said that a security operation...
1 hour ago
Pakistan to again become center of attention due to upcoming OIC meeting: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said Pakistan would again...
2 hours ago
Deadlock persists between PPP, PSP on Sindh Local Bodies Act

KARACHI: The fifth round of negotiations between the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP)...
2 hours ago
Nation stands united behind security forces to defeat terrorists: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the nation stood united...
3 hours ago
Multiple industrial, business units to shift to Pakistan after PM’s China visit: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

12 mins ago
‘Pakistan to witness more export growth this year than 10 years of previous govts’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Thursday said...
Hiba and Arez
20 mins ago
Hiba, Arez serve major regal vibes in a beautiful wedding video

Newlyweds Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who are currently enjoying their honeymoon...
us diplomats
22 mins ago
Top diplomats of S.Korea, U.S. hold phone talks

SEOUL - The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States...
india
24 mins ago
Covid-19 scare in India team ahead of West Indies series

Four cricketers and three supporting staff members of the India team have...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600