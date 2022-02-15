Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 03:51 pm
UoP closure to facilitate singer Gul Panra sparks fury among students

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 03:51 pm
Gul Panra UoP closure

Students of the Peshawar University expressed outrage after the news broke out that UoP was kept closed on Valentine’s Day as popular singer Gul Panda had to record a final song for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022.

Gul Panra was allowed to record songs for the PSL 2022 in different parts of the university on the day and it has created a controversy.

According to the academician that if the university had been open, she wouldn’t have been able to do the recordings. However, the institution’s spokesperson, Nauman Khan dismissed rumours that the university had been closed for the recording of the song.

He stated that after receiving notification of the university’s closure the day before, the PSL organisers approached them about recording a song for the final match. The team was allowed to record after they were permitted by the deputy commissioner.

Also Read: Gul Panra requests fans to strictly follow govt’s advice to curb COVID 19

A few days ago, in an official statement, the university administration declared that the campus would remain closed on February 5 on account of Kashmir Day.

The pretext sounded strange because an institution has never been closed due to a public holiday that occurred nearly two weeks ago. Also, the university was officially closed on February 5.

