Urwa Hocane takes internet by storm with her recent photoshoot

The stunning actress Urwa Hocane took to her Instagram and shared her recent photo-shoot that left the fans amazed with her charm.

Urwa Hocane could be seen wearing a beautiful deep neck purple attire with matching studs.

The Udaari actress polished her look by tying hair in a low-bun with bold red lipstick and minimal eyes.

The pictures shared by stylish diva left her fans swooning over her looks.

The Hocane sisters are among the most desired artists in the showbiz industry.

Urwa made her acting debut with Mairi Ladli in 2012 alongside Ahsan Khan and Sajal Ali.

Later, she threw back-to-back hits for her fans including Kahi Un Kahi, Mushk, Madiha Maliha, Aik Pagal si Larki, Laal Chaadar, Neeli Zinda Hai, Udaari and a lot many others.

She also appeared in film Na Maloom Afraad in 2014 that was a hit romantic comedy.

On the work front, recently Urwa Hocane could be seen performing in Amanat alongside Imran Abbas.