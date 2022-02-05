Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 04:29 pm
Urwa Hocane takes internet by storm with her recent photoshoot

The stunning actress Urwa Hocane took to her Instagram and shared her recent photo-shoot that left the fans amazed with her charm.

Urwa Hocane could be seen wearing a beautiful deep neck purple attire with matching studs.

Read more: Urwa Hocane sets the internet on fire with BOLD photoshoot

The Udaari actress polished her look by tying hair in a low-bun with bold red lipstick and minimal eyes.

The pictures shared by stylish diva left her fans swooning over her looks.

The Hocane sisters are among the most desired artists in the showbiz industry.

Urwa made her acting debut with Mairi Ladli in 2012 alongside Ahsan Khan and Sajal Ali.

Later, she threw back-to-back hits for her fans including Kahi Un Kahi, Mushk, Madiha Maliha, Aik Pagal si Larki, Laal Chaadar, Neeli Zinda Hai, Udaari and a lot many others.

She also appeared in film Na Maloom Afraad in 2014 that was a hit romantic comedy.

Read more: Urwa Hocane dazzles her beauty with the natural background from her balcony, see photos

On the work front, recently Urwa Hocane could be seen performing in Amanat alongside Imran Abbas.

