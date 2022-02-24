Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
24th Feb, 2022. 11:53 am
US has informed Pakistan about ‘Ukraine position’: State Dept

Imran Khan Biden

Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and US President Joe Biden (right). Image: File

The United States said it had communicated its position to Pakistan regarding Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine, said State Department spokesperson Ned Price, Reuters reported.

Read more: Russia’s Putin launches ‘military operation’ in Ukraine

The US statement came on the day Prime Minister Imran Khan was heading to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

“We believe it’s a responsibility of every responsible country around the world to voice concern, to voice objection, to what Putin appears to have in mind for Ukraine,” Price added.

PM Imran Khan in Moscow 

Prime Minister Imran Khan walks a tightrope because of the crucial timing of his visit to Russia as President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions heard soon after across the country.

The premier reached Moscow a day earlier on a two-day official visit to Russia at the invitation of President Putin. Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Igor Morgulov received him at the airport.

He is the first Pakistani prime minister to visit Russia after two decades.

Federal Ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar, and Hammad Azhar, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood and National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and MNA Amir Mahmood Kiani are accompanying the prime minister.

The bilateral summit between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be the highlight of the visit, said Radio Pakistan.

Besides, the PM is also set to visit the biggest mosque in Russia and the Islamic Centre in Moscow. Important leadership of Russia, including Deputy Prime Minister, investors, and businessmen will also meet PM Imran.

Read more: War fears mount as Ukraine mobilises, Russia evacuates diplomats

During his meeting with President Putin, PM Imran will exchange views on international and regional issues. They will also discuss bilateral relations, especially cooperation in the energy sector. Matters about Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan will also come under discussion.        

