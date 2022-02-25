Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 07:15 pm
Baloch leader Dr. Abdul Hayee Baloch dies in road accident

Dr. Abdul Hayee Baloch dies in a road accident near Jalal Pur Pirwala interchange, Lodhran on Friday. Image: File

Veteran Baloch leader Dr. Abdul Hayee Baloch died in a road accident near Jalal Pur Pirwala interchange, Lodhran on Friday.

According to Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Lodhran, Dr Hayee Baloch was on his way to Bahawalpur when his vehicle met with an accident, resulting in his death.

According to his son Changez Baloch, his father left Quetta on Thursday morning to attend Dr Qadir Magsi’s (Sindh Taraqqi Pasand Party) public meeting in Hyderabad. After that, he was to go to Lahore to attend a personal engagement. However before he crossed South Punjab, he met with an accident whose details are still being sought.

The veteran Baloch leader was born in 1946 in Bhag Nari in Balochistan. He got his basic education from Bhag Kachi and later did his MBBS from Karachi.

He also served as the President of the National Party and later formed his own party, National Democratic Party in 2018.

