Indian music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri, who is well-known for his fascination for gold, passed away in a Mumbai hospital following multiple health issues.

Bappi Lahiri, 69, got B-town up and dancing to his hit disco numbers like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi for the 80s and 90s.

The news of his demise was confirmed by a doctor at Mumbai’s CritiCare in Juhu.

“Bappi Lahiri was suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) and recurrent chest infection. He was hospitalized in CritiCare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well and was discharged (for) home on Feb 15. However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to CritiCare hospital in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11.45 pm. He suffered from a Covid infection last year. He had OSA for the last 1 year,” told Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital.

Also, Eminent personalities including politicians and celebrities mourned the sad demise of Lahiri and paid rich tributes to the famed singing sensation.

In a message of his condolence, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all-encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.” He also posted a picture alongside the legendary singer.

His first big Bollywood hit score was for Aamir Khan’s father Tahir Hussain’s film Zakhmee.

In the last decade, Bappi Lahiri sang songs such as Ooh La La for ‘The Dirty Picture’, Tune Maari Entriyaan for ‘Gunday’, Tamma Tamma for ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, and more recently, Areey Pyar Kar Le for ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’.

He last composed the song Bhankas for ‘Baaghi 3’ in 2020.