Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

15th Feb, 2022. 07:57 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Vietnam ends COVID-19 curbs on international flights

Xinhua Xinhua

15th Feb, 2022. 07:57 pm
Vietnam ends COVID-19 curbs on international flights

Google

HANOI, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Vietnam has officially removed all COVID-19 restrictions on the frequency of international flights starting Tuesday, marking the first time its aviation network can fully resume after nearly two years of the border closure.

In the latest notice published on its website, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) said it has removed restrictions on passenger transport on all international flights, but passengers entering Vietnam will have to follow current regulations on entry and pandemic prevention and control.

The CAAV has been tasked with discussing with foreign aviation authorities to resume regular flights like before the pandemic, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The frequency of flights on the routes will be gradually increased in a roadmap to ensure the principle of safely, flexibly adapting to and effectively controlling COVID-19, creating favourable conditions for travelling activities with strict implementation of guidelines on medical supervision on passengers entering Vietnam, according to the news agency.

On Jan. 1, the Vietnamese government allowed the resumption of regular commercial flights to and from a number of international destinations including Bangkok, Phnom Penh, San Francisco and Singapore.

Earlier in March 2020, Vietnam closed its borders and grounded all international flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only allowing entry for Vietnamese repatriates, foreign experts and highly-skilled workers on special flights and with certain quarantine requirements.

 

Read More

3 hours ago
Markets rally on hopes for easing Russia-Ukraine tensions

HONG KONG - Asian markets rebounded Wednesday and Europe extended gains on...
3 hours ago
Indonesian finance minister have to say something about climate change

JAKARTA - All the G20 member countries should proactively react in addressing...
3 hours ago
China govt to help run coal power plants at full capacity

BEIJING- China will help its coal-fired power plants run at full capacity,...
3 hours ago
Rescuers scour for survivors after Brazil floods, landslides kill 94

PETRÓPOLIS, Brazil - Rescue workers raced against the clock Wednesday searching for...
4 hours ago
Tigray rebels gang-raped women and girls in Ethiopia war

NAIROBI - Tigrayan fighters deliberately killed civilians and gang-raped dozens of women...
4 hours ago
13 killed after falling down well in India

NEW DELHI - Thirteen women and girls died after accidentally falling down...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

53 seconds ago
Peshawar BRT receives International Gold Standard Award

The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has achieved yet another laurel by...
Xiaomi
2 mins ago
Xiaomi’s New Foldable Phone Will Be Available in Q2 2022

The Mix Fold, Xiaomi's first foldable phone, was unveiled last year. It,...
Prince Harry
8 mins ago
The presence of Prince Harry at the Super Bowl is a’middle finger’ to detractors

Prince Harry's participation at the NFL Super Bowl is said to offer...
9 mins ago
PIA to start direct flights to Baku from Lahore & Karachi

Pakistan International Airline to start direct flights to Baku in Azerbaijan from...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600