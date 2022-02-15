Vietnam ends COVID-19 curbs on international flights

HANOI, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Vietnam has officially removed all COVID-19 restrictions on the frequency of international flights starting Tuesday, marking the first time its aviation network can fully resume after nearly two years of the border closure.

In the latest notice published on its website, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) said it has removed restrictions on passenger transport on all international flights, but passengers entering Vietnam will have to follow current regulations on entry and pandemic prevention and control.

The CAAV has been tasked with discussing with foreign aviation authorities to resume regular flights like before the pandemic, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The frequency of flights on the routes will be gradually increased in a roadmap to ensure the principle of safely, flexibly adapting to and effectively controlling COVID-19, creating favourable conditions for travelling activities with strict implementation of guidelines on medical supervision on passengers entering Vietnam, according to the news agency.

On Jan. 1, the Vietnamese government allowed the resumption of regular commercial flights to and from a number of international destinations including Bangkok, Phnom Penh, San Francisco and Singapore.

Earlier in March 2020, Vietnam closed its borders and grounded all international flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only allowing entry for Vietnamese repatriates, foreign experts and highly-skilled workers on special flights and with certain quarantine requirements.