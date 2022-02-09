Vietnam reports 23,956 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI – Vietnam reported 23,956 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up more than 2,000 cases from Tuesday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The daily infections, logged in 62 localities nationwide, included 23,953 locally transmitted and three imported cases.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the locality with highest number of infections on Wednesday with 2,949 cases, followed by central Nghe An province with 1,900 cases and northern Hai Phong City with 1,295 cases.

The infections brought the country’s total tally to 2,404,651 with 38,614 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 2,196,602 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered.

Some 183.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 30.1 million third shots, have been administered, said the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication and infectivity. As of Wednesday, the country has registered nearly 2.4 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April 2021, according to the ministry.