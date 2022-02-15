CAA warns against safety violations at Jinnah International Airport

A major violation of safety rules was revealed at a sensitive location of the apron area at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

It has been noticed that a number of vehicles were brought into the apron area without a permit.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) took notice of the matter and issued a warning to the concerned departments.

The notice maintained that bringing vehicles without a permit in a highly sensitive area is a serious safety violation.

The aviation authority directed all government departments and airlines to exercise caution.

As per the notice, vehicles without driving permits and entry permits will not be allowed to enter the apron area.

CAA warned the violators of stern action against any misconduct.