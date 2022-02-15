Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Irshad Sanjrani Reporter

15th Feb, 2022. 04:00 pm

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 04:00 pm
CAA warns against safety violations at Jinnah International Airport

Irshad Sanjrani Reporter

15th Feb, 2022. 04:00 pm

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 04:00 pm
Asad Umar plane emergency landing

A major violation of safety rules was revealed at a sensitive location of the apron area at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

It has been noticed that a number of vehicles were brought into the apron area without a permit.

Read more: ASF apprehends three passengers from Lahore airport, recovers foreign currency

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) took notice of the matter and issued a warning to the concerned departments.

The notice maintained that bringing vehicles without a permit in a highly sensitive area is a serious safety violation.

The aviation authority directed all government departments and airlines to exercise caution.

Read more: China’s airports see increased transport capacity in 2021

As per the notice, vehicles without driving permits and entry permits will not be allowed to enter the apron area.

CAA warned the violators of stern action against any misconduct.

