Viral: A couple from Tamil Nadu hosts a metaverse wedding reception

The Metaverse is a computer depiction of real people, places, and things that exist in a digital representation.

A Tamil Nadu bride and husband made history when they hosted India’s first wedding reception on the Metaverse, an online realm of interconnected 3D virtual worlds.

Both Potterheads, Dinesh S P and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy, were married on the same day in the hamlet of Sivalingapuram in Tamil Nadu. Dinesh is a software developer with a keen interest in blockchain and NFT, whereas Jaganandhini is a scientist. With the help of a software start-up called TardiVerse, they created a Hogwarts-themed metaverse for the reception.

The bride and groom’s virtual avatars greeted guests in the metaverse venue, which was presided over by the bride’s late father’s avatar.

On social media, photos and videos from the metaverse wedding reception have gone viral. One of the videos shows a musical concert that was broadcast live from Chennai via the metaverse.

Watch the video here:

Near the stage pic.twitter.com/75cCqer8x4 — Abhinav Gupta (@abhinavguptas) February 6, 2022

Dinesh had previously said to the media, “I am into Blockchain, NFTs, and technology for the past few years. I used to be always unique and I wanted to keep my life event as a memorable one. As a techie, we always look into the problems and see the possible solutions through programming languages.“

The wedding idea came after more COVID-19 restrictions were imposed in Tamil Nadu. According to Dinesh, “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I had to cap the number of friends and family at 100 for my marriage and reception. So, I decided to solemnize my marriage in the presence of a small group of people at Sivalingapuram and hold my reception virtually on metaverse. I was also working on blockchain technology for the past one year.“