Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 07:00 pm
Viral: A group of dancers doing Allu Arjun’s Srivalli hook step at a buffet

08th Feb, 2022. 07:00 pm
Srivalli hook step

The film Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, is still getting good reviews. From the catchy tunes to the fierce dialogue, fans appreciate everything about the movie. Allu Arjun’s Srivalli hook step became an internet sensation. And now there’s another funny video of a group of dancers nailing the hook step, which has certainly gone viral.

On Instagram, Razi Shaikh posted the viral video. In the clip, he can be seen doing the song’s hook step with Zaid Darbar and Noorin Sha. They all danced on the hook step while standing in front of a buffet with a dish in their hands. They won hearts online by moving in full Pushpa style in the dinner line.

Reads the caption of the post, “Dinner with atrangz on this trend.”

Here’s the link to the video that went viral:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by shaikh razi (@razishaikh6)

The video received 2.6 million views after it was shared online. Netizens couldn’t get enough of the hilarious performance, and their reactions filled the comments area.

