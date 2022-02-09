Viral: Chenab Bridge “Engineering marvel” stunning images

Photos of the world’s highest railway bridge, which is being built in Jammu & Kashmir and spans a deep gorge of the Chenab River, have startled the public with white voluminous clouds rising above the Chenab, which runs 359 metres below the bridge. The building was set against the majestic mountains.

The arch bridge has been in the works since 2002, according to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.Vaishnaw tweeted about the structure, which can withstand wind speeds of over 266 kmph. As “the world’s highest arch, Chenab Bridge over the clouds.“

The Ministry of Railways has also released two more stunning photos of the bridge.

The railway bridge, which connects Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district and stands 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower, has been praised as a crucial milestone in building train access to the Kashmir Valley. The bridge spans the Chenab River and has a total length of 1,315 metres. It has 17 spans, the biggest of which is 476 metres long.

The 111-kilometre stretch of the Kashmir Railway Project between Katra and Banihal, which is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla section, is considered India’s greatest civil-engineering project.

The stunning photos of the metallic edifice rising above the clouds have caused a lot of debate on the internet.

Brilliant civil art, can't get my eyes off.

Imagine travelling between the clouds not by the airways, instead by the indian railways — Sarthak Jain (@iamsarthakjain7) February 8, 2022

Unbelievable 😯👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻 — Abhishek (@Abhishe47370575) February 8, 2022

Eagerly looking forward to the completion of the missing Rail link to reach Kashmir. It will be a tremendous experience, I am sure, travelling over the highest bridge in the world!!! — SUDIPTA SEN (@sudipta1969) February 8, 2022

Appreciating the Efforts of Indian Railways for Constructing this Massive Bridge , an Engineering Marvel… — Shreekumar n Bombay (@Shreekumar3119) February 8, 2022