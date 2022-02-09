Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 03:07 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Viral: Chenab Bridge “Engineering marvel” stunning images

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 03:07 pm
Chenab Bridge

Photos of the world’s highest railway bridge, which is being built in Jammu & Kashmir and spans a deep gorge of the Chenab River, have startled the public with white voluminous clouds rising above the Chenab, which runs 359 metres below the bridge. The building was set against the majestic mountains.

The arch bridge has been in the works since 2002, according to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.Vaishnaw tweeted about the structure, which can withstand wind speeds of over 266 kmph. As “the world’s highest arch, Chenab Bridge over the clouds.

The Ministry of Railways has also released two more stunning photos of the bridge.

The railway bridge, which connects Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district and stands 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower, has been praised as a crucial milestone in building train access to the Kashmir Valley. The bridge spans the Chenab River and has a total length of 1,315 metres. It has 17 spans, the biggest of which is 476 metres long.

Read more: Cleaning the Ravi

The 111-kilometre stretch of the Kashmir Railway Project between Katra and Banihal, which is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla section, is considered India’s greatest civil-engineering project.

The stunning photos of the metallic edifice rising above the clouds have caused a lot of debate on the internet.

 

Read More

16 hours ago
Amusing Twitter memes on ‘Chocolate Day"

"Chocolate Day,' which occurs in the middle of Valentine's Week. There's no...
17 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Toddler tells Alexa to play the song 'Vacation' in a cute way

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a toddler...
17 hours ago
Viral: Ganesh Acharya dance to 'Kacha Badam' on 'Oo Antava' choreography

We're sure you've danced to at least one of the three upbeat...
18 hours ago
Viral: Motorbike tyre was removed from a crocodile's neck after 6 years

The crocodile, which lived in the Palu River on Sulawesi Island, was...
18 hours ago
WATCH: Hira Mani, Anoushay Abbasi's #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance goes viral

Sohna Tu has got everyone grooving and the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan challenge has just...
18 hours ago
Watch video and photos of Bengal tiger chubs from Guwahati zoo

The Assam State Zoo in Guwahati welcomed two Royal Bengal tigress babies,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pcb
11 mins ago
PCB Level-2 Coach Education Course begins at Inzamam-ul-Haq HPC

A six-day Level-2 Coach Education Course organized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
pakistan
11 mins ago
Pakistan confirms 3,914 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 3,914 new COVID-19 cases and 47...
Nail
15 mins ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
astrazeneca vaccine
22 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600