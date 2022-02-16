Adsence 300X100 Mobile
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 03:13 pm
Viral: Mysteriously Hundreds of Birds Fall from the Sky

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 03:13 pm
Hundreds of Birds

In Cuauhtémoc, Mexico, hundreds of yellow-headed blackbirds were seen falling from the sky, with some of them dying. On security camera footage, a flock of migratory birds descending to the pavement from a considerable height is seen.

According to the media, several yellow-headed blackbirds were discovered dead on the streets and sidewalks of Cuauhtémoc on February 7, 2022. According to local officials, more than 100 bodies have fallen from the sky.

Read more: Climate change fuels drop in Albania’s migrant birds

The unusual event has caused a lot of discussion on social media, with some blaming 5G technology and others blaming growing pollution levels.

The video can be found here:

Take a look at the responses:

 

According to Dr Richard Broughton, an ecologist with the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology, stated, “This looks like a raptor like a peregrine or hawk has been chasing a flock, and they have crashed as the flock was forced low. You can see that they act like a wave at the beginning, as if they are being flushed from above.”

 

