Viral: Pregnant Woman Dances to Rashmika Mandanna’s Saami Saami

Thanks to the powerful and fascinating lines of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa: The Rise. The Pushpa craze has taken over the country, with celebrities posting Instagram reel footage of Srivalli, Oo Antava, and Saami-Saami with individuals lip-syncing the characters’ lines. In the now-viral video, a pregnant woman from Auckland can be seen dancing to Saami Saami.

Abbey Singh is pregnant with her second child and is married to an Indian man named Money Singh. Abbey can be seen wearing a pink dress and revealing her baby bump while dancing to the energetic music.

Read more: Mom pranks on her pregnant daughter’s gender reveal party

The video was shared on Instagram by @themodernsinghs and @abbeysarahsingh with the caption, “I have literally not been able to get this song out of my head this past week so I know I’m super late to the trend but had to try this out! Who here has seen Pushpa? Me and money still haven’t if you can believe it – that’s on our list for this week, from the songs it sounds amazing!!.”

The following video is given below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Money & Abbey Singh (@themodernsinghs)

Many netizens love the video and the adorable dance of the lady. Their lovely responses are given below.