Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 03:14 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Viral: Pregnant Woman Dances to Rashmika Mandanna’s Saami Saami

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 03:14 pm
Pregnant Woman

Thanks to the powerful and fascinating lines of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa: The Rise. The Pushpa craze has taken over the country, with celebrities posting Instagram reel footage of Srivalli, Oo Antava, and Saami-Saami with individuals lip-syncing the characters’ lines. In the now-viral video, a pregnant woman from Auckland can be seen dancing to Saami Saami.

Abbey Singh is pregnant with her second child and is married to an Indian man named Money Singh. Abbey can be seen wearing a pink dress and revealing her baby bump while dancing to the energetic music.

Read more: Mom pranks on her pregnant daughter’s gender reveal party

The video was shared on Instagram by @themodernsinghs and @abbeysarahsingh with the caption, “I have literally not been able to get this song out of my head this past week so I know I’m super late to the trend but had to try this out! Who here has seen Pushpa? Me and money still haven’t if you can believe it – that’s on our list for this week, from the songs it sounds amazing!!.”

The following video is given below:

Many netizens love the video and the adorable dance of the lady. Their lovely responses are given below.

Read More

3 hours ago
Horrifying video: lioness approaches the travellers

A video of a lioness approaching two people riding a scooter on...
4 hours ago
Osman Khalid Butt expresses shock after Qandeel Baloch's murderer walks free

Netizens and Pakistani celebrities including actor Osman Khalid Butt expressed their fury...
5 hours ago
UoP closure to facilitate singer Gul Panra sparks fury among students

Students of the Peshawar University expressed outrage after the news broke out...
5 hours ago
Fraud: Odisha man marries 14 women and Dupes Them of Lakhs, Posing As Govt Official

Swain had married at least 14 women under the guise of a...
6 hours ago
Guests stunned: A girl jumps on the groom with Varmala in the Sindoor ceremony

The internet is filled with humorous and entertaining videos showcasing all of...
20 hours ago
Wordle Answer Today 15th February #241 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 241 that was released today, February 15,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

AUS vs SL
2 mins ago
AUS vs SL: Australia defeated Sri Lanka and secure T20 series

AUS vs SL: On Tuesday, a dominant Australia thrashed Sri Lanka by...
Feature: Free cancer treatment reignites hope of children in Uganda
2 mins ago
Feature: Free cancer treatment reignites hope of children in Uganda

KAMPALA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) --- As the world commemorates International Childhood Cancer...
6 mins ago
SHC CJ seeks investigation report in Parveen Rind torture case within 15 days

Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Ahmed Ali M Sheikh on Tuesday...
Raast instant payment system
7 mins ago
PM launches second phase of Raast instant payment system

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran khan on Tuesday launched the second phase of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600